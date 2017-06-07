Mavhura appointed ZBC chief executive

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board has appointed Mr Patrick Mavhura as its substantive chief executive officer with effect from June 1.

Mr Mavhura has been acting CEO since 2014 when Mr Happison Muchechetere was suspended for alleged corruption.

ZBC board chairman Father Gibson Munyoro announced the appointment of Mr Mavhura yesterday.

Father Munyoro said after observing and assessing the performance, conduct, competences, qualifications and commitment of Mr Mavhura to the ZBC and its operations, the board on May 9 this year resolved to offer him the job.

His appointment is for a fixed term of five years and is performance-based.

Father Munyoro said the CEO’s performance targets included managing ZBC professionally, following the principles of good corporate governance, ensuring sustainable profitability and declaring dividend to the shareholder by 2019.

He is also tasked to play a central role in the on-going digitisation process and improving the quality of programmes on both radio and television.

Father Munyoro said Mr Mavhura was expected to manage ZBC in a professional and progressive manner in this digital era, observing the tenets of good moral conduct, strategic business plan and profitability.

In November 2014, Mr Mavhura was appointed acting CEO of ZBC following the suspension of Mr Muchechetere and his top executive, which allegedly prejudiced the corporation of more than $7 million.

General manager (finance) Mr Elliot Kasu and head finance Mr Ralph Nyambudzi were suspended together with Mr Muchechetere. The Herald