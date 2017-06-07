Jah Love, Bounty rekindle romance

By Takawira Dapi

Soul Jah Love was mobbed by fans who went on to pull him off stage when he performed at K2 Nite Club in Kuwadzana last Thursday.

The talented chanter was supported by his ‘on-off’ wife Bounty Lisa, resident wheel-spinners and Kuwadzana based chanters.

As they rekindled their love, Soul Jah Love and Bounty Lisa could not hide their affection to the public in the midst of their shows.

Bounty Lisa also took the opportunity to clarify her position with Soul Jah Love.

“Ayiti Bounty Lisa haachaimbi ndiani, ayifunga kuty anganditorere murume wangu ndiani,” bellowed Bounty Lisa much to deafening rounds of applause.

Upon witnessing her on and off husband being pulled in the crowd by a crazy fan, she said:

“Being pulled into the crowd is lovely, it means tawadzana neKuwadzana.”

Soul Jah Love insists he still loves Bounty Lisa despite their split

The couple opened up during their show held at K2 Nite Club where they enthralled the crowd.

First to open up was Bounty Lisa who could not hide her affection for Soul Jah Love.

“I still love you Soul, my love,” she said much to the delight of fans in the packed watering hole.

In response, Soul Jah Love said he still loves his wife.

“I love her so much. I boldly love you Bounty Lisa. I have never stopped loving you,” said the Conquering Family Boss. H-Metro