‘I’ve escaped Jah Prayzah’s shadow’

By Vasco Chaya

Songstress Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu — who went solo after quitting music star Jah Prayzah’s band 10 months ago — says she has now fully escaped the shadow of the Sendekera hit-maker.

Gonyeti told the Daily News that she will launch a new album at the end of the month to “show that I am not looking back.”

“I am soldiering on and I am enjoying my solo career. I am launching my second album — a six-track titled Madhin’adhin’ali — at Dandaro Inn in Harare on June 29. This will be my second album in less than a year,” said Gonyeti.

Interestingly, the ex-Jah Prayzah dancer and backing vocalist launched her debut album titled One Day at the same venue in October last year.

On the new album, the Victoria Falls-bred artiste, who levelled allegations of sexual abuse against Jah Prayzah when she quit the Watora Mari hit-maker’s band, worked with Oskid on a number of tracks.

“In addition to the ones produced by Oskid, I also recorded some tracks at KNB Studios. Some of the songs on Madhin’adhin’ali include Life Yacho and Mushamukadzi which was penned by fellow artiste Derick Mpofu,” the Horse Power Band leader said.

In a separate interview, Gonyeti’s manager, Filda “Mama Filo” Muchabaiwa, expressed her determination to make the rising songstress a star.

“I am very happy with the progress she has made since she went solo. Just like Gonyeti sang in the song Bhande, on which she features Suluman Chimbetu that is on her debut album, we are not looking back.

“I am determined to make Gonyeti join the country’s top musicians and after that we will fight for international recognition,” Mama Filo said, adding that she has the necessary experience to take the rising musician to the next level.

“There is nothing that will stand in our way. Remember I played a crucial role in taking both Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo to higher levels. My aim now is to focus on uplifting female musicians and mark my words Gonyeti will take over.” Daily News