Heavily drugged teen sex slave rescued

By Saafia February | IOL |

A teenage sex slave has been rescued from her evil captors on the Cape Flats.

The girl was removed from a house in Belhar on Sunday night by police, after a pastor saw her being sold for sex on the R300 earlier that afternoon.

The teenager, who was heavily drugged, could not tell police her name, age or where she is from.

All the petite teen remembers is that she was five years old when her mom died, and “aunties in Woodstock took care of me”.

The girl told cops she might be 19 years old.

While police questioned her, she slipped in and out of consciousness.

She has since been moved to a place of safety while police try to track down her family.

A source close to the investigation says at the Belhar house, police found a family – a mother, father and their four sons.

The source says charges will be formulated as soon as the girl is well enough to give a proper statement.

A spokesperson for the community organisation which alerted police to the girl’s plight has asked to remain anonymous while she tries to help the teen.

The shocked counsellor says when the pastor first approached her on Saturday afternoon, she knew she had to act fast.

“He said he saw the girl with an older woman, and the teen didn’t look right to him,” she says.

“He approached the girl and asked why she was hiking. She told him she was working.”

“He picked them both up, and offered to drop them at home.”

“The older woman thought he was a client, and he let her believe that.”

“The woman asked him to drop her off in Belhar, and when she got out, he drove away with the girl, and dropped her off at the address in Belhar, where police found her.”

The counsellor says the girl had been forced to use tik and dagga, and is already showing signs of withdrawal.

“She is such a pretty child, I don’t believe she is 19 yet.”

“She says she has been molested and raped for years.”

“Then she told me about her pimp, a woman who dragged her around on the main roads of the Cape Flats and sold her to men every day.”

Asked about her past, the soft-spoken teenager says she remembers her birthday and her mother’s death.

“I don’t know my real name, I’ve had many names over the years,” says the shy teen.

“I don’t know my mother’s name either, but she died when I was five. A few aunties in Woodstock took me and cared for me and I was moved around a lot.

“I don’t remember when [the pimp] found me. She took me and gave me [tik] lollies and it made me happy and sad and I also had to smoke the dagga she gave me.”

“I tried to forget every time I was hurt and shut out every time a stranger touched me. I thought it was normal.

“I cannot say how many men have used me, but it has been a long time.”

The community worker says the girl did not even realise she was being abused.

“She had no idea how she is being wronged and she thanked me when I explained to her and the police took her from that house.”