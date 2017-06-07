DiasporaFeatured

Fear grips Zimbabweans attempting to renew South African permits

Many Zimbabweans who applied for asylum in South Africa say they are now scared of renewing their permits following an increase in the number of those that are arrested and deported while attempting to update them.

(in the pic – Assylum seekers at the revamped premises). President Jacob Zuma Renames the newly renovated Marabastad Refugees Recerption Centre to Desmond Tutu Refugees Reception Centre. 17/02/2017, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

Several Zimbabweans living in that country told VOA Studio 7 that they are now scared of visiting immigration centers as they fear that they may be arrested and sent back home to face serious economic and political challenges.

Authorities are on record vowing to rid the asylum system of economic refugees who use it to regularize their stay in the country.

The government says one of the key objectives of the new immigration laws being proposed in South Africa are aimed at stopping the abuse of the asylum system by foreign nationals looking for greener pastures.

But others think the authorities could be sending Zimbabweans back home to participate in the 2018 elections.

Over 200,000 Zimbabweans are under the Zimbabwe Special Permit program. Their documents expire at the end of this year. VOA Zimbabwe

  • Ko ivo vanotyirei kudzoka kumba. Dzokai kumba. Ku S.A hakusiko kumba kwenyu

  • Tuff For Zimbos

    With Gigaba no longer minister of home affairs , its
    going to be tough for Zimbabweans trying to get permits I tell you.

  • Fox

    South Africa is the one delaying Zimbabwe people’s freedom. It started with Thabo Mbeki’s useless quiet diplomacy which saw Mugabe doing what he wanted in the period leading to and during the GNU. Now millions of Zimbabweans are in South Africa and are no longer fighting to liberate themselves. Zimbabweans in South Africa should come back home to vote and work to make their country prosperous. The permits are the greatest scandal schemed by Mugabe and Mbeki and now Zuma. Give Zimbabweans permits and Mugabe will rule till he dies because they wont be around to vote.

  • Forgot about asylum Zimbos let’s go and vote for a better Zimbabwe

  • Dzokai tirime madima kuno kwamutoko

