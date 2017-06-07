Celebrating one year with Gonyeti

By Vongai Mbara

From cracking our ribs with laughter to hosting events and marketing brands, it is almost a year of refreshing art from Gonyeti and this coming month will see her celebrating her first anniversary in comedy.

Gonyeti, born Samantha Kureya who only started comedy on July 2 last year, has already built a successful brand that will see her travelling to UK next month for her first anniversary where she will celebrate doing what she knows best.

“I will be travelling to the UK for a show and this is exciting for me because I will be celebrating my first anniversary on stage. It is an honour to be celebrating my anniversary whilst on stage and I wish to see more women on stage,” she said.

Last month, Gonyeti hosted the #NOTOWOMENABUSE dancehall show in SA and though her career is fast growing, she believes she is still new in the industry and has a lot to learn.

“I am still new to Zim comedy. I am still studying comedy and have a lot of things to learn. When I went to SA to host the dancehall show, I decided to visit Cape Town comedy club just to see how the industry looks like but unfortunately I did not have much time ” said Gonyeti.

Gonyeti came to fame through social media comedy skits alongside fellow comedian, Prosper ‘Comic Pastor’ Ngomashi and actress Sharon ‘Maggie’ Chideu.

These three made up PO Box TV, which later rebranded to Bustop TV, an online channel that is filled with hilarious videos.

Although one of the leading character, Comic Pastor later left Bustop TV, Gonyeti and her team have managed to continue with their skits which have featured local celebrities like Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo amongst others.

“We are doing news skits and I am also working on the ‘Meet the People Comedy Show”, which is scheduled for June 24 at New Ambassador hotel. Bustop TV is currently organising more gigs for us to tour Zimbabwe,” said Gonyeti. The Herald