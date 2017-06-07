Botswana bans Zimbabwe poultry imports

Botswana has banned all poultry imports from Zimbabwe following the outbreak of avian influenza.

In a statement posted on its website and Facebook pages, the government of Botswana said, “The public is informed that an outbreak of Avian Influenza has been reported in Zimbabwe.”

As a result, said the government, the import of domesticated and wild birds, their products (meat, eggs, feathers etc) and poultry feed from Zimbabwe is banned with immediate effect.

“All import permits issued for importing the listed items are canceled with immediate effect. The documents are to be returned to the nearest veterinary office. The public will be updated on this developing situation.”

Some Zimbabweans have over the years supplied poultry products to some companies in Botswana.

There was no comment from Zimbabwe’s veterinary services. VOA Zimbabwe