SportsFeaturedNews

Bosso to appeal: ‘Judgment too severe, fine exorbitant’

674 32

By Ricky Zililo

Veteran broadcaster Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda has challenged football authorities to ban hooligans from the country’s stadia.

File Picture from 2016 of violent scenes from Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo
File Picture from 2016 of violent scenes from Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo

Reacting to the PSL disciplinary tribunal’s decision to slap Highlanders with a $4 000 fine after being found guilty of causing the abandonment of a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against archrivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on May 14, Sibanda said there is a need to identify hooligans.

The PSL disciplinary tribunal also awarded Dynamos the match on a 3-0 score line and ordered Bosso to pay the $4 000 as well as costs of the hearing by July 31, 2017.

Highlanders were found guilty of offences, which include pitch invasion, missile throwing and violent conduct by their fans during the epic encounter.

Posting on his Facebook page, Sibanda wrote:

“It’s high time Bosso approaches SuperSport and ask for video footage to help identify those fools. In order to prevent the club from being in jeopardy of receiving a heavy fine from the PSL, the law should change. Don’t fine pitch invaders at the police station. Arrest, take them to courts and jail them. After that, the club has to sue the culprits and make them pay the PSL fine.

“You can’t just ask someone sponsored by unruly political elements, pushing their sinister agenda to pay $5 for being a nuisance at a football game and let them go just like that when they cause so much anarchy for good fans attending the games. It’s scary to take children and women to football games now because of these animals. Their safety is not guaranteed because anytime there can be violence putting their lives in danger.”

Sibanda is of the view that people that invaded the pitch and threw missiles at assistant referee Thomas Kusosa were “enemies” of Highlanders.

“No genuine Bosso fan would do that knowing the consequences. Those selfish people hate Highlanders big time and deserve to be banned from all Bosso games for life. Some of them tried to call for a boycott of (the) Bosso-Triangle game and got egg on their faces. I’m happy they were ignored and shamed. Real Bosso fans attended the game to cheer their team to victory.

“Highlanders have to have a zero tolerance policy to pitch invasions and any person breaching this should be dealt with thoroughly,” Sibanda wrote on his timeline.

A Highlanders’ supporter Addie Ntshinga Tshabangu said fan education was key to eradicating hooliganism.

“Finally we have been nailed, no need to finger point now. Instead, let’s leave the club elders to do the appeal, we as fans (must) rally behind the team so that they fight for maximum points in all our remaining fixtures, home and away. Let’s try to be disciplined to avoid further punishment because if we do it again, they will punish us, they won’t hesitate.

“Let’s educate each other not to throw missiles. Ronaldo scored two goals from offside positions against Bayern Munich, but did they fight and stop the game? No, so let’s desist from missile throwing. It’s a lesson to us all that fighting with our hands won’t help, but puts more misery on us,” Tshabangu said.

Highlanders have said they will appeal the judgment.

Acting club chairman Modern Ngwenya told our Harare Bureau that the judgment was “too severe” and claimed the fine was also exorbitant.

He said the only fair and acceptable judgment would have been for the two teams to replay the match from the 42nd minute, with both teams tied at 1-1, rather than giving Dynamos a victory they didn’t achieve on the pitch.

Ngwenya said football matches should be won on the pitch and not in the boardroom.

“I don’t think anyone would have wanted the match to be won in the boardroom. The judgment is too severe. It’s natural that we are going to appeal to the Zifa Appeals Committee. We want this game to be finalised on the field of play. We are obviously pushing for a replay from the 42nd minute. That would be the fairest thing to do,” Ngwenya said.

He said the violence was beyond their control.

“We are looking at about 20 000 supporters, but only a group of 30 people threw missiles. We had 120 police details on the day and 30 in plain clothes. As Highlanders we did not have the apparatus to arrest those 30, but now we are being punished for those people.

“There are some people who take advantage of the Highlanders brand. But for us, it is no longer a blame game, but all stakeholders should come together,” he said. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • In actual fact Zifa was too lenient with this hooliganism ridden club

  • Vele they must fine hw

  • Alwys highlanders caused scandal

  • some of the fans are extremely barbaric.. unfortunately its costing their team. ungezwa okuphuma emlonyeni wabo in twn after a Bosso match uyahlanza.

  • But referees also cause hooliganism

  • .. and one dreams to rule Zimbabwe from that side of the country..my foot..hatitongwi nemapenzi isu..no never!!!!

    • Ko sei uchitaura mashoko akadaro hama…are ndebeles not zimbos too…stop tribalism we are one….and this is just about soccer

    • Ndotoda kukuonesai kuti mhando yevanhu vacho yakamirasei..can’t risk being governed by such..finish and klaar

    • kkkk ayas

    • No bro in each n evry tryb u find different characters but doesnt mn kut vese ndozvavari …even kumashona some of us are also violent tts y u wll find kut durin the tym of elections n so 4rth tinourayana tega panenge paine ndebele here opapo….so nangana nezvatadzwa chete kwete kuisa tribalism …we should build our country together as one.

    • Ndovaziva vanhu ivava I won’t take a chance..did my high school..tertiary and actually worked in Byo..ummmmm

    • Kana uchiti mashona ose anonzwisisa enda kuMashonaland East far east kwacho

    • Kkkkkk I didn’t say that..I only said what i clearly said lol..

    • Benzi rikutonga ishoma here

    • Matakaza ndiwe uneyese mandevere akafanana chero ukamanyika mumvura haachinje ndogara nawo ini hatife takatongwa nawo manzwa here mkoma Lovemore Musanhi

    • And people from Shona tribe killed many people in Matabeleland during gukurahundi they should have refused to be governed by such people

    • Gukurahundi was a retaliation to Enthumbane battle. That ws a fair deal, tit for tat bafana…

  • That’s the duty of Highlanders to ban its rowdy supporters bcoz these are known figures within the Highlanders family. Again they should hold awareness campaigns preaching peace and tolerance not this scenario where BF is declared a no go area for the rival teams and its supporters

    • Easy said than done. You can take the horse to the river but can not force it to drink.
      Stadiums should be made in a way that no one can jump in the pitch.
      ZIFA should train their match officials. We can talk a lot about hooliganism but if we don’t rectify the source , it’s a waste of time. The Kusosa s should not be allowed.
      During the days of Tangawarima , Mukuna, Mudzamiri , Mandiwanza, Majoni and Nkathazo, we never had poor officiating . Even the administrators were good.
      You can’t compare chiyangwa and Nelson Chirwa.
      Look at the Dynamos appeal of last year after their violence on 15 May, it’s never been heard up to today, more than a year later.

  • Kamwe kakuzviitisa karimuvanhu kakaoma. Zvimwe zvacho I think mitemo yenyika ngaipewo chitarafu chakaoma kuvanhu ivava vanoita musindo

  • The judgment was biased and not appropriate.

  • Whether barowdy or not award points was unfair a rematch at a neutral venue was supposed to be arranged. Fifa set precedence when such happened when zim played match was played in France

    • This is standard procedure in football, it’s Highlanders fans who caused the abandonment of the match and Dembare were leading anyway. Your club should be accountable and take responsibility of their fans behaviour. The punishment is nothing short of what Highlanders deserved, maybe a heftier fine was going to be necessary 2, we need safer stadiums and be able to go to soccer matches with family.

    • Leo Kay, the fans’ behaviour was prompted by poor and partisan match officials and the consequences of that being the “disciplinary hearing” by a partisan committee. Clubs do not select their fans. In the mixed pot of fans, you are likely to find hooligans and criminal elements. If the cops also did their jobs properly at match venues i believe that there would be less violence. In my view cops are the triggers of the violent behaviour…remember people tend to reflect how we behave towards them. Banning certain identified people at stadia could also help. ZIFA as the custodian of the game in the country should insist on the installation of cctv cameras all over the stadium and stands for the safety of everyone. Fining the club is just punitive and does not solve the problem. If anything it stirs and stokes anger amongst the people. Officials should also be rated and rotated adequately to avoid compromise and bias

  • bhora haritambwi so, munopanicha team iyo ino suffer 90mins + nekuda kwevanhu vari kunze vanofanirwa kuchengetwa nemapurisa ,that’s why Zim isina talent it’s political football and tribalistic, Highlanders fc must pull out of PSL ,Fifa to ban Zim for life

    • Mitemo yebhora pasi rose ndozvainotaura mukoma wangu kuti kana vatsigiri zvenyu vakakonzera mhirizhonga team ine vatsigiri ivavo ndiyo inowanikwa iine mhosva yekukonzeresa. Saka Highlanders kuva kwayo muPSL yakatotenderana nemitemo iripo ikasaina saka hapazodi kuti kana makanganisa motion mutemo wadzvinyirira team yakati. Ndozvawakaita mutemo haunakiri anowanikwa ainge mhosva. Hapanazve chikonzero chamungati imi Fifa to ban Zimbabwe for life. Tingati nekuda kwekuti Highlanders yawanikwa iine mhosva yekukonzeresa mhirizhonga zvoita kuti Zimbabwe senyika idzingwe neFifa apo mapotsa mukoma wangu. Chimwe chinhu zvedu hamuna kutaura chokwadi kuti muZimbabwe hamuna talent. Talent rakazara ndokusaka muchiona maplayer edu enhabvu vachitambira kune dzimwe nyika pasi rose. Kana mukazowana mukana wekuverenga mitemo yenhabvu kuti inotii zvinoita kuti muzonyatsoona kuti Highlanders haina kudzvinyirirwa.

  • Now who is a hooligan? Of course hooliganism is unacceptable, but let’s hope he is not eyeing for a political post in the next general elections.

  • They must charge both clubs ,this is not fair ,sundowns and Pirates did the same and they charge both clubs ,pls Fifa intervene

    • NOPE,Sundowns were only charged for not providing enough security on the stadium

    • Why charging both clubs, its not Dembare who started the fght

  • all along hooligans have been treated with kid gloves,its high time,they must be identified and be dealt with severely,including being shot with live ammunition,futball is a family game but who can freely take their family to a futball match,its scary

  • No copying enemy of web

    Why do you turn off text copying? Any determined publisher who wants to copy your content can find a way to go around your CSS or JS.

    Reacting to the PSL disciplinary tribunal’s decision to slap Highlanders with a $4 000 fine after being found guilty of causing the abandonment of a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against archrivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on May 14, Sibanda said there is a need to identify hooligans.

    The PSL disciplinary tribunal also awarded Dynamos the match on a 3-0 score line and ordered Bosso to pay the $4 000 as well as costs of the hearing by July 31, 2017.

    Highlanders were found guilty of offences, which include pitch invasion, missile throwing and violent conduct by their fans during the epic encounter.

    Posting on his Facebook page, Sibanda wrote:

    “It’s high time Bosso approaches SuperSport and ask for video footage to help identify those fools. In order to prevent the club from being in jeopardy of receiving a heavy fine from the PSL, the law should change. Don’t fine pitch invaders at the police station. Arrest, take them to courts and jail them. After that, the club has to sue the culprits and make them pay the PSL fine.

    “You can’t just ask someone sponsored by unruly political elements, pushing their sinister agenda to pay $5 for being a nuisance at a football game and let them go just like that when they cause so much anarchy for good fans attending the games. It’s scary to take children and women to football games now because of these animals. Their safety is not guaranteed because anytime there can be violence putting their lives in danger.”

    Sibanda is of the view that people that invaded the pitch and threw missiles at assistant referee Thomas Kusosa were “enemies” of Highlanders.

    “No genuine Bosso fan would do that knowing the consequences. Those selfish people hate Highlanders big time and deserve to be banned from all Bosso games for life. Some of them tried to call for a boycott of (the) Bosso-Triangle game and got egg on their faces. I’m happy they were ignored and shamed. Real Bosso fans attended the game to cheer their team to victory.

    “Highlanders have to have a zero tolerance policy to pitch invasions and any person breaching this should be dealt with thoroughly,” Sibanda wrote on his timeline.

    A Highlanders’ supporter Addie Ntshinga Tshabangu said fan education was key to eradicating hooliganism.

    “Finally we have been nailed, no need to finger point now. Instead, let’s leave the club elders to do the appeal, we as fans (must) rally behind the team so that they fight for maximum points in all our remaining fixtures, home and away. Let’s try to be disciplined to avoid further punishment because if we do it again, they will punish us, they won’t hesitate.

    “Let’s educate each other not to throw missiles. Ronaldo scored two goals from offside positions against Bayern Munich, but did they fight and stop the game? No, so let’s desist from missile throwing. It’s a lesson to us all that fighting with our hands won’t help, but puts more misery on us,” Tshabangu said.

    Highlanders have said they will appeal the judgment.

    Acting club chairman Modern Ngwenya told our Harare Bureau that the judgment was “too severe” and claimed the fine was also exorbitant.

    He said the only fair and acceptable judgment would have been for the two teams to replay the match from the 42nd minute, with both teams tied at 1-1, rather than giving Dynamos a victory they didn’t achieve on the pitch.

    Ngwenya said football matches should be won on the pitch and not in the boardroom.

    “I don’t think anyone would have wanted the match to be won in the boardroom. The judgment is too severe. It’s natural that we are going to appeal to the Zifa Appeals Committee. We want this game to be finalised on the field of play. We are obviously pushing for a replay from the 42nd minute. That would be the fairest thing to do,” Ngwenya said.

    He said the violence was beyond their control.

    “We are looking at about 20 000 supporters, but only a group of 30 people threw missiles. We had 120 police details on the day and 30 in plain clothes. As Highlanders we did not have the apparatus to arrest those 30, but now we are being punished for those people.

    “There are some people who take advantage of the Highlanders brand. But for us, it is no longer a blame game, but all stakeholders should come together,” he said. The Chronicle

error: Content is protected !!