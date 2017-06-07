Arsenal confirm signing of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer

Sead Kolasinac, the Bosnia-Herzegovina defender, will join Arsenal on 1 July after his contract at Schalke expires, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old free transfer is Arsène Wenger’s first summer signing as the manager looks to add to his squad and make Arsenal title contenders. Kolasinac came through the youth ranks at Schalke and made more than 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

The arrival of the Germany-born left-back casts doubt on the future of Kieran Gibbs, who has yet to negotiate fresh terms at the Emirates. Kolasinac had reportedly been attracting the interest of Chelsea and Everton but it is understood a move to north London had been on the cards for some time.

Arsenal will participate in the Europa League next season having missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 seasons. Kolasinac has experience of the lesser competition and is likely to be competing against Nacho Monreal for a place in the side. Wenger, as well as the chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, and majority shareholder, Stan Kroenke, are looking for a run at the title next season.

Arsenal, who have been linked with a big-money move for the Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé, announced Kolasinac had signed a long-term contract. Schalke’s statement said he had signed until 2022. “Sead Kolasinac will complete a move to Arsenal FC upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2017,” the German club added. “The reigning FA Cup winners, who finished fifth in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, have agreed a deal with the 23-year-old left-back which runs until 2022.” Press Association