Peter Moyo vows to soldier on

By Walter Mswazie

Kwekwe-based artiste Peter Moyo has vowed to perpetuate his late father Tongai’s legacy through churning out good songs for the Utakataka Ensemble followers.

Speaking on the sidelines of his show at the popular Ritz Night Club in Masvingo on Friday night, the Young Igwe as he is affectionately known in music circles said despite the prevailing economic situation, he will soldier on.

“Things haven’t been rosy for the band but with God’s power I’ve managed to keep the ship afloat fulfilling all the booked shows to keep in touch with Utakataka fans,” said Moyo.

The Mopao Mokonzi hit-maker said music is a business that calls for perseverance and determination as it is littered with ‘thorny bushes.’

“Like any other musician in Zimbabwe, things aren’t well. Fans are no longer coming to our shows and those few who attend do so under shoe-string budgets. In short people’s disposable incomes have been compromised but I will soldier on,”said Moyo.

He hailed his fans in Masvingo as the most resolute, as they rarely miss his shows at any venue in the ancient city.

Moyo gave a scintillating performance which left a sizeable crowd that had braved the chilly weather asking for more.

Flanked by his male dancers who also became the darlings of female revellers who could be seen jumping on to the stage to dance with them, the youthful artiste did not disappoint.

Apart from the usual nimble footedness of the dancers the smartly dressed band left an indelible mark through their striking costumes.

Some fans could be heard singing, “Peter ndeweganda remvura (Peter is well groomed).”

He sang songs from his latest album, Mopao Mokonzi whose launch reportedly earned him $10 000 in Harare last week.

He also played his late father’s oldies. The Chronicle