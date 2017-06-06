Nadia Nakai spotted in Byo

By Bongani Ndlovu

South Africa’s Family Tree rapper Nadia Nakai was yesterday in Bulawayo for a recording of an episode of the Arthur C Evans Show.

The artiste shared snaps of herself outside a hotel in the city.

Nadia Nakai, who was signed by Cassper Nyovest, shared pictures of herself outside the Rainbow hotel saying it was good to be back home.

“So awesome being in Zim! Really wish I was seeing my Granny though! But got to work! First thing, Pork Pies,” she Tweeted.

The rapper is Zimbabwean by descent and fans that are based across the Limpopo asked her to return to South Africa with Mazoe and Lacto.

Her manager, Sebastian ‘Bash Vision’ Jameson, said she was in town to record an episode for the Arthur C Evans Show.

“Yes we’re in Bulawayo and we’re on set at the Arthur C Evans Show. She’ll feature on the show when it next airs,” said Bash Vision.

Nadia Nakai’s debut album Bragga was released last month on her 27th birthday at the Kong in Johannesburg.

This release kicked off a Bragga Tour of the neighbouring country.

Born of a South African father and a Zimbabwean mother, Nadia Nakai was born and raised in SA.

She was known as Nadia Dlamini, but changed to her mother’s surname when she was 16.

Nadia Nakai is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with on the South African Hip Hop scene.

This was after she was signed by Cassper Nyovest to his record label, Family Tree. The Chronicle