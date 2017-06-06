Minentle’s family feels heartache, anger

By Okuhle Hlati | IOL |

An atmosphere of heartache and anger hung over the Ntanga Street, Nomzamo home where the family of five-year-old Minentle Lekhatha were still struggling to deal with her murder.

Her tiny body was found hidden under a bridge by passers-by on Sunday, about a kilometre from her home.

A Grade R pupil at ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo, Strand, Minentle was last seen playing outside her house alone on Saturday.

At the scene where her lifeless body was found, her distraught father, Siyabonga Bomela, 25, bared his soul about the moment they discovered her body.

“When we received the first phone call at home I rushed to the scene with my friends with vain hope as this was the second day. There were few people at the scene who pointed under the bridge where her lifeless body was. My friend was the first one to go in and check if it was her; he came out weeping, unable to talk and tell me if it’s really her.

“I just knew something was wrong. I entered and saw her lying on her belly facing down in the blood. Her pajamas were pulled down to her knees, I was scared to turn her and see her face so I ran out.

“I just knew it was her… I know my child.

“I had a sleepless night on Saturday wondering who took her and what that person is doing with my child.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The police continue to comb for clues that could lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects, however there are no new developments to report at this stage.”

Minentle’s grandmother, a domestic worker, noticed she had gone missing, grandfather Mzukisi Soldati said.

“She came back from work around 2pm, and asked where she was as she didn’t see her outside. Minentle would normally wait for her as she knew her grandmother always brings something from work. She asked other children who she was told were playing with her in a car, but no one knew where she was. We tirelessly searched for our child, and even a door-to-door search was done.”

Minentle’s aunt, Puleletso Lekhatha, 28, said the family identified her body at the Tygerberg hopsital. Her eyes had not been gouged out, but she had a scar on her head and scratches on her face, arms and wrists as if she had been dragged, she said.

“Two people told us they saw her walking with a woman who had a baby on her back. We are waiting for the postmortem and are deeply heartbroken. We hoped we would find her alive. This will strike a chord with every parent that this can happen anywhere and to anyone.”

Social development MEC Albert Fritz condemned the murder.

“Violence against women and children is completely unacceptable. This cannot be the new norm. Social workers from the Metro East regional are in the process of contacting the family, and will render trauma and bereavement counselling. I continue to call on parents and communities to be extra vigilant of their children.”