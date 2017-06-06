More goals will come – Mutuma

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Highlanders forward Roderick Mutuma is pleased to have finally netted his first goal for Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium this season.

Having failed to find the back of the net at Emagumeni since he was released by Dynamos at the start of the year, Mutuma scored shortly before halftime in Bosso’s 2-0 win over Triangle on Sunday.

The strike was also the self-proclaimed Prince’s second goal of the season with his maiden goal for the Bulawayo giants coming last month in the away win over Tsholotsho in Beitbridge.

As one of the leading strikers in the domestic game, the 2011 Golden Boot winner had been under pressure to deliver since arriving at Bosso.

Although his link-up play with strike partner Prince Dube has been causing problems for local defenders, Mutuma’s lack of goals was beginning to be a major concern among Bosso fans.

With the monkey now off his back, Mutuma is looking forward to getting on the score sheet more regularly as Bosso continue to hunt for their first Castle Lager Premiership title since 2006.

The Bulawayo giants are currently in eighth place on the log with 20 points and trail leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by six.

“I was happy to finally score at home, our fans were patiently waiting for that; I had been missing a lot of chances and as a striker, I’m always under pressure in such circumstances,” Mutuma said.

“I came here to score, my job is to score, so when I am not scoring it’s as good as I’m not in the game.

“So far so good, everything is okay at Highlanders; we are enjoying everything as well as my stay in Bulawayo.”

The former Bloemfontein Celtic forward is also pleased with the way his partnership with Dube is shaping up.

“The coach always tells us that we are twin strikers and we need to communicate each time we have the ball, but I am happy that it’s coming up because we are getting goals and we are creating chances,” he said.

Mutuma revealed that Bosso coach Erol Akbay had given him a target of goals to reach this season.

“I’m a striker, I need to score and the coach gave me a target and I know, there are a lot of goals to come,” he said.

“It’s our team target and it’s our secret.” Daily News