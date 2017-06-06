Dynamos’ Mutasa keeping grounded

By Godknows Matarutse

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa says he is not getting carried away by his team’s newly-found form in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The Glamour Boys moved into sixth place on the log following a slender 0-1 win over struggling Tsholotsho at the weekend with young forward Quality Kangadzi getting the priceless goal in the second half,

It was DeMbare’s third straight win after victories over Harare City and ZPC Kariba which represents a remarkable turnaround for Mutasa’s charges.

Dynamos had began the season with only two wins in their first seven matches which left a section of the club’s fans calling for Mutasa to be sacked.

However, after the recent good results, the former DeMbare midfielder is keeping his feet on the ground as his side is still some six points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“I think getting three wins in a roll is good for us because it shows a bit of consistency for the team,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

“But as a coach, as the technical staff, we have to keep quiet and keep continuing what we are doing . . . It’s a great run in the league and maybe nobody did expect it, but we believe in our ambition and spirit.

“Sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky to keep on getting those results but it’s not easy, we have to keep fighting every day for the results.

“We just need to keep our feet on the ground and see what happens in the end remember it’s a long journey.”

After off-loading and losing a number of senior players from last season, Mutasa is working with virtually a new squad this season.

“We remain loyal to what we said from the start of the season. We have always maintained that we want to improve from last season and so far nothing has changed,” he said.

“It’s important not to give these youngsters a lot of pressure but what is important is for them to know that we need to win each and every game that we play.

“We play in a positive way and I think it’s very important to keep the philosophy of the team.” Daily News