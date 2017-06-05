Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Six Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and Egypt have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of destabilising the region.

They say Qatar backs militant groups including so-called Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda, which Qatar denies.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact with the tiny peninsula of oil-rich Qatar.

Qatar called the decision “unjustified” and with “no basis in fact”.

The unprecedented move is seen as a major split between powerful Gulf countries, who are also close US allies.

It comes amid heightened tensions between Gulf countries and their near-neighbour Iran. The Saudi statement accused Qatar of collaborating with “Iranian-backed terrorist groups” in its restive Eastern region of Qatif and Bahrain.

What has happened?

The diplomatic withdrawal was put into motion by Bahrain then Saudi Arabia early on Monday. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Yemen and Libya followed suit.

SPA cited officials as saying the decision was taken to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

The three Gulf countries have given Qatari nationals two weeks to leave their territory.

In the latest developments:

What is the context?

While the severing of ties with Qatar was sudden, it has not come out of the blue, as tensions have been building for years, and particularly in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, the same four countries blocked Qatari news sites, including Al Jazeera. Controversial comments purportedly by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani criticising Saudi Arabia appeared on Qatari state media.

The government in Doha dismissed the comments as fake, attributing the report to a “shameful cybercrime”.

Back in 2014, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar for several months in protest over alleged interference in their affairs.

More broadly, there are two key factors driving Monday’s decision: Qatar’s ties to Islamist groups, and the role of Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.

While Qatar has joined the US coalition against IS, the Qatari government has been forced to repeatedly deny accusations from Iraq’s Shia leaders that it provided financial support to IS.

However, wealthy individuals in the emirate are believed to have made donations and the government has given money and weapons to hardline Islamist groups in Syria. Qatar is also accused of having links to a group formerly known as the Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate.

The SPA statement accused Qatar of backing these groups, as well as the widely-outlawed Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, and that it “promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”.

While on a visit to Riyadh two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump urged Muslim countries to take the lead in combating radicalisation, and blamed Iran for instability in the Middle East.

“It seems that the Saudis and Emiratis feel emboldened by the alignment of their regional interests – toward Iran and Islamism – with the Trump administration,” Gulf analyst Kristian Ulrichsen told Reuters news agency.

“[They] have decided to deal with Qatar’s alternative approach on the assumption that they will have the [Trump] administration’s backing.”

Saudi Arabia has also been accused of funding IS, either directly or by failing to prevent private donors from sending money to the group – allegations it denies.

In recent days, British Prime Minister Theresa May has also come under pressure from election rivals to publish a report thought to focus on the funding of UK extremist groups by Saudi Arabia.

What has been the reaction?

Qatar, which is due to host the football World Cup in 2022, was critical of the decision, in comments broadcast on Al Jazeera.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact,” Al Jazeera quoted the foreign ministry as saying. It said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Sydney, urged the countries to resolve their differences through dialogue.

“I do not expect that this will have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally,” he added.

Qatar’s stock market plunged in early trading on Monday.

One of the likely knock-on effects is on food stability: every day, hundreds of lorries cross the Saudi-Qatari border, and food is one of the main supplies. About 40% of Qatar’s food is believed to come via this route.

The Doha News newspaper reported that people had rushed to supermarkets to stock up on food and water.