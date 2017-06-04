Soko puts Zim artistry on the map

By Andrew Moyo



With three BMI awards and a Grammy under his belt, Brian Soko has already achieved greatness on the international entertainment scene. Producing mega hits for global heavyweights including Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, Wiz Khalifa, Birdman, Cassper Nyovest and K.O to name just a few, he is among some of the most talented producers to ever emerge from Africa.

He has not only been raising the country’s flag high but has also afforded numerous local artistes the opportunity to also make it big on the international stage, thanks to the company he co-founded with his brothers, Anashe Media Group. The marketing and production company, which was founded in 2013 with the aim of supporting and empowering upcoming producers across the continent has already recorded its fair share of success.

Numerous Zimbabwean producers including Tatenda Kamera, Simba Tagz, Reverb7, Youngnash and Jazz Prosper have benefited from the initiative. Under Anashe Media Group, Kamera’s influence across the continent has grown resulting in him working with household names including Ice Prince, Vanessa Mdee, Yemi Alade, Bucie, Sean Tizzle, DJ Maphorisa, Patorankin and Ma E to mention just a few.

He has also collaborated with Bryan K for the song “Pamusika”, which features Gemini Major and Ice Prince on the remix. Last year, Simba Tagz managed to flex his muscle on Dotman’s “Akube”, which went on to become the Nigerian’s most successful song with the video amassing over 12 million views on YouTube. Talented music video directors Chris Shoca and Andrew Mheta have also been taken into the fold and they are already showing their abilities on various projects. While Chris Shoca has already made a name on the local front, he is on the verge of introducing himself to the international market as he recently shot the video for Roberto and Patoranking’s collaborative effort, “Contololo”.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society Anashe Media Group’s operations manager in Harare Cedric Ndoro, said their aim was to develop the careers of producers not only from Zimbabwe but all over Africa. “Anashe’s aim is to provide a platform for talented producers to network, gain business opportunities and gain access into new music markets with a focus on Zimbabwe, South Africa and the USA,” said Ndoro. “We are growing our Zimbabwean footprint daily and at present we are working with Tatenda Kamera, Reverb7, Youngnash and Jazz Prosper, who are building their brands in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“We have also been working very closely with exceptional video directors including Chris Shoca and Andrew Mheta as we look at advancing their profile into South Africa and Zambia.” Ndoro highlighted that the company was achieving its goals as seen by numerous projects they had been involved with. “We have worked on projects for top acts in South Africa and Nigeria including Cassper Nyovest, AKA, RunTown and Yemi Alade. We are exceptionally proud of the work done by Tatenda Kamera, who has also worked with numerous artistes from all over Africa. “Kamera has recently transitioned to being a musician with his hit record ‘Pamusika’, which has a remix that features Bryan K, Ice Prince and Gemini Major.”

It cannot be disputed that this initiative has made major strides to the expansion of Zimbabwean artistic influence on the continent. Last month MTV Base Africa listed Kamera among three of the most talented producers, who are slowly infiltrating the hip-hop scene on the continent. “It has been exciting for us managing and promoting Zimbabwean brands in new markets as we have made a big push to encourage producers and artistes to think beyond our borders when creating music with Tatenda Kamera being a prime example of this,” said Ndoro.

While Kamera has been on the forefront of local producers making a name internationally under the Anashe Media Group umbrella, there are other artistes who have also been showcasing their potential. “Right now we are really excited about Reverb7, who is expanding his brand and sound, Jazz Prosper and Youngnash have partnered to create unique new sounds we are pushing into South Africa and the US. We aim to show that we are able to compete internationally and build interest in Zimbabwean music talent.”

He added that there were numerous projects that are in the pipeline that were meant to cement their credentials as top producers and artistes. “There are several projects in the pipeline but we would love to get fans excited about Mr Kamera’s next record titled ‘Tyoka’, it’s a big one.

Tagz and Kamera have a record in the works, Jazz is also working on another with Tagz on another big record so basically people should just be on the lookout for music coming from these talented individuals.” The Sunday Mail