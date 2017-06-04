PoliticsFeaturedNews

Grace slams Marondera council

1,283 9

By Helen Kadirire

First  Lady Grace Mugabe and Zanu PF youth league leader Kudzanai Chipanga on Friday castigated Marondera council for fixing potholed roads only because President Robert Mugabe was holding a rally in the town.

Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Speaking at the Zanu PF youth rally in Marondera, Grace said rehabilitation of the town’s roads was supposed to be done, even when Mugabe was not visiting the town.

She warned the local authority, which falls under Saviour Kasukuwere’s Local Government ministry, to refrain from covering up its shortcomings by window dressing when the president is holding events.

Ahead of Mugabe’s rally yesterday, Marondera Town Council embarked on an extensive road rehabilitation and maintenance exercise.

“This business of fixing roads when the president is being expected in a city should stop,” the first lady said.

“Roads should be fixed all the time and not when Mugabe is coming. We should be seen to deliver on that not only when we are meeting,” she said, adding that ”when people voted for us we made numerous promises to deliver on their expectations. We do not want to be seen to act only when we want votes. It should be happening daily and not on occasions”.

Youth league chairperson Chipanga weighed in saying when word got around that the rally had been moved by one day, the town council worked day and night to create an impression that the roads were well maintained, yet that was not the case.

“There were so any potholes in Marondera, however, when we said … Mugabe is coming here they were patched immediately. People worked day and night,” he said.

“However, my argument is where were these people all this time? Did they not see the potholes before the rally was scheduled for Marondera? That should not happen,” Chipanga said, adding “that is why we are saying in the next council the youths are coming for those positions in council. No councillor is safe”.

Meanwhile, local authorities have been complaining that since Zinara took over road management funds collection, it has not been remitting enough money to them, resulting in the poor state of the infrastructure.

Most of Zimbabwe’s roads have become unnavigable due to the heavy rains that the country received in the 2016/17 season, prompting the Transport ministry to declare a state of disaster.

In response to the plight, government — through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme — has so far raised $35 million to rehabilitate the roads damaged by the rains. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • Huraaaayyy!! First to comment…i wanna thank God for the
    opportunity to comment first. I also thank my mum and dad
    for bringing me into this world and also feeding me since
    infancy and to grow to become the man i am now. Once again
    thank my parents for teaching me to be time conscious so i
    can be first in everything, even in commenting. I thank my
    siblings for not letting me down in my quest to comment first.
    I thank my teachers from nursery till campus. Thanks for the
    discpline instilled in me. I thank my school principal very
    much. Thank you to my neighbours and the woman who sells
    pan cakes at the junction. We made it…first to
    comment…Hurraaaaaayyyy

  • kkkkkk

  • Doesn’t he know that is what happens wen his president is visiting the area…our street lights weren’t working for years but wen Robbie came to the hood they now as bright as day light…thanks grandpa u need to visit more areas so these lazy council guys start working hard….
    They only know how to work hard if they holding a spike

  • The same way you bribe voters with RICE & COOKING OIL is the same way roads & other facilities are spruced up all places that you visit.

  • Even in Masvingo they did that they have left that roads in that bad state so that the president should know that things are not well

  • Hanty iwewe nemurume wako you only visit those areas when elections are around the coner saka how how are you going to know zvirikuitika munyika menyu .Basa kugara murikunze kwenyika muchitambisa mari vanhu vachitambura .

  • Kumwe kwazvisingaitwi ndekupi?

  • That has always been the system. Mugabe knows it.

error: Content is protected !!