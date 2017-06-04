LocalNews

Govt calls for blood price slash

By Bridget Mananavire

The Health ministry has challenged the National Blood Service of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) to find ways of reducing the price of blood, which is considered too high compared to other countries in the region.

Sidney Makarau, the ministry’s principal director (Curative Service), said if NBSZ manages to reduce its operating costs, the cost of blood would go down.

Currently, the lifesaving commodity costs $100 a pint in Zimbabwe, compared to around $50 in countries such as Zambia.

“They collect blood, they process it, they don’t give us free, they sell to us, so it is the NBSZ I am challenging,” Makarau said at the side-lines of a press conference to launch Zimbabwe’s World Blood Donor Day commemorations this week.

“If you ask them why they cost blood so much, they say that most of the expenses go into processing of the product, otherwise administrative, you need the driver to go and collect the blood, you need a lorry, a caravan, you need to buy the bags … all that is factored into the unit’s price…you are looking at the costs of collection and storage, if they can come down (and) processes are contained, also if NBSZ buys these bags from manufacturers at reasonable prices, the prices of blood will go down,” Makarau said.

“The most ideal situation would be government subsidising the price of blood in its institutions, but because of the fiscal constraints that is not possible,” he added.

During a tour of the blood blank last year, legislators revealed that some people living close to Zambia were importing blood from the country, as it is cheaper.

The cost of blood in Zimbabwe was revised downwards late last year from $135 a pint to $100 in a bid to make it affordable to patients. Daily News

  • Iro futi ravanopihwa free navanhu its too much 2 punts 100$

  • Ngavabvunze Zambia kuti inozvifambisa sei kuti macosts ange akadzika.

  • donated blood rinodhura kunge rekuhodher,ini handi donate rangu ,a student of Highfield High School died coz his parents couldnt afford to buy blood due to high prizes bt opted kuita instalment bt they blood transfusion refused,and the funny party of it the blood transfussion people was at the school 2 weeks before he died.

  • Ooh thus daylight robbery.Iaways donate my blood free of charge but when my yoonger brother got sick we were told to buy blood at an exorbitant price.Right now Iam no longer interested to donate blood

  • Whose blood,do they manufacture blood these idiots….!!!!

  • Everything is expensive in this country

  • They collect it for free and sell it for over $100 in government hospitals and over $200 in private hospitals per pint. Daylight robbery

  • Mmmmm this is toooo much guys ropa remahara here kunzi 200 its better not to donate sure

  • 100 percent ,bloody vampires.

  • Ngatisavapa ropa. Nekuti unovapa pachena asi kana worapwa rinokudhurira zvekuti ukashaya mari yekuritenga vanokusiya uchifa.

