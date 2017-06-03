Crimes & CourtsDiaspora

Woman ‘kills’ baby to conceal affair

By Whinsley Masara

An injiva’s wife from Kezi, who fell pregnant when her husband was in South Africa, allegedly strangled her four days old baby and shoved the body down an anthill to conceal her adultery.

File picture of Injiva coming back to Zimbabwe from South Africa
File picture of Injiva coming back to Zimbabwe from South Africa

Police arrested Soneni Sibanda (35) of Noel Dube’s Homestead in Nhlupho village under chief Bhidi on Wednesday.

She went into labour on May 11 and was rushed to Kezi District Hospital where she delivered normally and was discharged on May 15.

Along the way home, she allegedly killed and buried the baby.

A source close to the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said reality struck Sibanda and she panicked after she had delivered and was supposed to return home with a baby who had not sired by her husband.

Her husband, Mr Noel Dube, works and is based in South Africa.

“We realised she fell pregnant during her husband’s absence. The man hadn’t come home for more than a year,” said the source.

The source said they are puzzled why the cheating woman even kept the pregnancy, only to then kill an innocent bouncing baby girl.

“MaSibanda earlier told her close friends that she had informed her husband about the ‘ungodly’ pregnancy, claiming he had not sounded bothered.

“Apparently, it seems those were all lies and we suspect reality only struck her when she was actually holding the baby and was returning home.

“Relatives and neighbours are all aware that it was not her husband who impregnated her because he had not returned home for more than one and a half years. We also think we know who she was cheating with,” said the source.

A villager said:

“She went to her home where she lives with her three children after killing her baby. She thought the matter was concealed when no one asked her about the new born baby.

“Word spread throughout the village that she had done something to her child as she did not inform anyone that the child had died or something” said the source.

She said after several days had gone by and no baby was seen, a tip-off was made to the police and investigations resulted in her arrest.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm receiving a report of a woman who tried to conceal the birth of her child by strangling and burying her in an anthill.

Villagers suspected foul play leading to her arrest.

“We urge members of the public to stay faithful to their partners to avoid such decisions at the end of the day.

“To some extent cheating has become the main reason for murders and assault among couples,” he said. The Chronicle

  • kunzima

  • Is this the pic of the wife?

  • If u are in the diaspora and your wife is back in Zimbabwe,it us obvious that someone else is chewing her.Women have sexual needs.If u are taking good care of her providing her with cash and food,she will need sex.A well fed mammal breeds.Mukadzi wese chero wemhuka ipi zvayo akangowana kudya kwakakwana has to breed.The punani will start kupfura pfura.Mbudzi nemombe dzinobereka nguva yezhizha kudya kuri tii.Its nature.Mukadzi akangoguta chete anotanga kunzwa kuda blambi.Iwe ipapo unenge uri kure.Unenge uchida kuti aitewo sei.Arove bonyor@ idzo dziripo zvadzo.Ukarega kumuriritira nzara ichamutuma kuhura futi.Best kugara nemunhu wako uchirova zvinhu and make sure uri kumugutsa.Otherwise ukasadaro wotozvitambira kuti hausi kudya wega.

    • Painful truth

    • Hauite so

    • Hapana paunombofa wakavakira kiti durawall. Hure ihure kunyangwe rikawana zvese kana zvabata r inotoda kunzwa dzimwe.

    • mmmmm chokwadi chakazemberana norufu

    • yaaa neh

    • Kkkkkk i agree with you mr Phiri.kugara mese sometimes kuri nani.asi vamwe vakadzi vano hura achigara nemurume,chikonzero murume anongova baba chete wekutenga zvekudya asi mu bedroom apa hayi kutokanganwa zvake.nde imwe problem iripo.asi tinofanira kugara tichizviisa kuna mwari kuti atibatsire tive nedzimba dzakasimba Devil ndiye anoitisa zvese izvikuti vana vedu vakure vachitambura vambereki vaparadzana.kana baba ane problem yemu bedroom ngaatswage rubatsiro zvinhu zvisati zvashata.na mai kana mumba mune problem try kubatsirana nemumwe wako to avoid kuzo mitiswa kunze.munoenda kuvanhu vakuru vokubatsirai

  • Kkkkk Kenneth Nkiwane dead Mina ngohleko

  • Jackson Bhaki Sayi Bona umfazi wenjiva

  • Yooo tighter than rock.

  • Smoothy1

    The three of them are fools. The husband, the boyfriend and the woman. Unprotected sex with an injiva’s wife=AIDS. You spend more than a year outside the country=Illegitimate kids. You hula=divorce.

  • Hmmmmm