Gary Tight off the hook in Domestic Violence case

By Margaret Matibiri

Afro-Jazz musician Gary Tight Muponda, son to musician Willom Tight, who was being accused of assaulting his wife had the charges dropped at the courts yesterday at the request of the spouse.

Muponda allegedly assaulted his wife, Amanda Manyuwa, at the couple’s Old Tafara home. He stripped her, while his girlfriend whom he had brought home, took pictures.

Muponda, who was represented by Mr Gwinyai Shumba, had denied the charges and the matter was supposed to proceed to trial. But Manyuwa told magistrate Ms Annia Ndiraya that she had forgiven her husband and was dropping the charges.

Manyuwa said Muponda was the breadwinner and it was self-defeating to have him incarcerated. Prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano alleged that Manyuwa caught Muponda with a girlfriend in the couple’s bedroom.

Manyuwa took her bag and walked out, but Muponda followed her and assaulted her, threatening to kill her. It was alleged that Muponda then stripped Manyuwa, while his girlfriend took pictures.

Muponda allegedly also assaulted his wife four days later after he found her preparing supper. He demanded to know where she got money to buy the meat she was cooking.

Muponda was charged with contravening the Domestic Violence Act. The Herald