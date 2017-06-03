Dodo wary of DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

New Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo is under no illusions about the big battle that awaits him on his return to Premiership duties after agreeing to take charge of the basement club.

He believes beating Dynamos in his first match in charge today could just be what the doctor ordered.

Tsholotsho will host DeMbare at Dhulivadzimu this afternoon.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to my first match but Dynamos will always be Dynamos, no matter the current form or where they are on the log standings.

“We don’t expect an easy match. It’s going to be a tough encounter but I think I have done my best to prepare for this match and the good thing is they are responding well.

“I discovered that these guys have been doing their best and I appreciate the work but then their spirits had gone down because of the lack of results. They had almost given up on everything. So I am trying to bring up their spirits,” said Dodo.

Tsholotsho are the only team that is winless in the league. They have played 11 games, lost seven and drawn four leading to the resignation of coach Farai Tawachera.

Mutasa said he expects a tough game.

“We look back at the time that we went to Beitbridge last year, we couldn’t collect points against Border Strikers. So we would want to make amends. We would want to try and come up with a positive result there,” said Mutasa.

Fixtures

Today: Yadah v Hwange (NSS 1pm), Harare City v Chicken Inn (NSS, 3pm), Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bantu Rovers (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Dynamos (Dulivhadzimo)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Chapungu (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (Postponed). The Herald