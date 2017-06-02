Pupil warned, discharged for raping girl (5)

By Cynthia Dube

A form one pupil at a Bulawayo school who raped a five-year-old girl after he lured her into his bedroom escaped with a reprimand from the courts on Wednesday.

Magistrate Ms Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze warned, cautioned and discharged the 13-year-old boy from Emganwini suburb who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

The teen raped their tenant`s daughter on January 27 this year at around 7PM.

“You have been proven guilty as you are charged. There is no reason why a five-year-old girl whom you stayed with her for so long could lie. The evidence of the complainant was reliable and credible. You are a very young and l urge you to focus on your education and stop engaging in sexual relationship,” said Ms Msipa- Marondedze.

“For today you are warned cautioned and discharge but if it happens that you find yourself in this court again, you are going to prison.”

The boy cried and told the court that he did not rape the girl.

“But l didn`t rape her,” said the boy in tears.

Prosecuting, Ms Caroline Matanga said the pupil was playing with the girl in his bedroom and he removed the complainant`s clothes.

“The complainant`s mother was puzzled by the silence of the complainant leading her to check around the house and found the complainant naked and crying,” said Ms Matanga.

“The complainant`s mother confronted her daughter and she revealed that she had been raped by the accused person. The complainant was referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.”

The court heard that a medical report proved that the girl was raped. The Chronicle