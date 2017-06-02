Pokello vs Taka Chivore: The Facebook War

She is the self-declared Queen of Swagger and also known as the Queen of Shade for her ability to publicly criticize people who provoke her on social media. On Friday morning however, former Big Brother Africa star Pokello Nare met her match in UK based socialite Taka Chivore.

Social media exploded after Chivore posted a status update that appeared to annoy Pokello. It appears Pokello only read the post on Friday, but her response torched the exchanges.

“Zim folk vaye vanoti he’s my brother vaye vanoti she’s my sister we are just frenz just to let you know we know you are banging ukangonzwa vachiti frend frend kudii ziva ndivana team yekedero they just can’t declare their activities coz they belong to someone else takukuzivai 😉 😉 😉 😉 😉 “

Although Chivore did not mention anyone by name, the weekend before Pokello, who is married to Ghanaian tailor and fellow Big Brother Africa former contestant Elikem Kurmodzie, was pictured in Cape Town, South Africa on a yacht party hosted by businessman and socialite Tazvi Mhaka.

Pokello’s husband was not there. Other guests included Radio and TV personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Pokello’s friend Jackie Ngarande and flamboyant businessman and party animal Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure among other guests who were aboard the yacht.

It appears Pokello concluded the post by Chivore was targeted at her and the subsequent war of words went viral attracting over 7000 comments excluding replies.

Below is Pokello’s response: