Letter from America: It is a mad world out here! (2)

By Ken Mufuka

I used to think that Zimbabwean politicians invented the art of posturing. I have heard them adopt an angry posture; denounce the United States and the European Union. Then they declare that “no Zimbabwean will starve. We have enough food security.”

Side by side with such posturing is a story that there are 1,5 million people in Masvingo Province who are on the verge of starvation. The follow-up admits, without any sense of contradiction, that the US has donated US$100 million worth of food supplies.

Posturing is a mental or spiritual attitude that creates a public image, usually contrary to reality.

It was Joram Nyathi, that brother of mine, who pointed to me that all politicians love to posture.

That malignant disease has created a new dimension in US politics. Posturing itself becomes a be-all. Our brothers and sisters who worship defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton are at a loss.

Congresswoman, Sister Maxine Waters, best known for her US$200 hairstyle, organised an anti-Donald Trump tax day protest in Washington, DC. Together with Elijah Cummings of Illinois, the two are carrying water for Clinton.

Trump will never be her President. Trump must be impeached. “I just don’t like that man.”

In the company of Teen Vogue, she showed her “unbridled resistance and her desire to see Trump impeached.”

In Maxine’s world, Trump’s main offence is that he defeated Clinton in the year set aside for a “woman president”.

Unfortunately, Waters is not alone in this posturing. They imagine that Trump will cease being President of the US, if they shout loud enough.

Remember that they are hoping that Trump will relinquish power voluntarily. The impeachment article says clearly that a President can be impeached only for “misdemeanours and high crimes”.

“I don’t care, find something, impeach No 45,” shouts Waters.

Mainstream newspapers, including the flagship New York Times, agree. They want to run Trump out of Washington. No trial is needed.

They throw anything. Trump is anti-Semitic. They just made this one up.

Though Trump mentioned his disquiet over anti-Semitic grave desecrations, and the murder of an Indian, the Washington Post found the remarks troubling and confusing.

“The shooting to death of an Indian actually occurred in Olathe, just outside Kansas City.”

Trump should have included the word “Olathe” in his speech. The criticism is frivolous.

The long and short of it is that daughter Ivanka married Jared Kushner, an orthodox Jew and converted to the Jewish faith.

Well, find something.

Montana Congressman Greg Glanforte roughed up a Guardian News reporter, after that newspaper had shown aggressive intentions towards him.

“How do you defend the Republican Health Care?” was the question.

The reporter lost his glasses in the encounter. The news the next day was that Trump was responsible. He must be impeached. “Wow, I guess the Republicans have become the party of Donald Trump.”

Aggressive gay anchormen, led by Brother Don Lemon, feasted on Trump’s remains. “Trump should lead by example, and if you do not know that Trump is a bad example, you are living in another world.”

Former Progressive presidential candidate Clinton weighed in at her alma mater’s graduation ceremony. “We were furious,” she told her audience, “about the last presidential election, of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for his obstruction of justice.”

Clinton was not called Crooked Hillary for nothing. Way back in 1992, renowned journalist William Safire called her a congenital liar. While she condemns Trump, she organised the State Department as private fiefdom.

State Department e-mails were rerouted to her private server set up in her bathroom. As many as 60 000 e-mails ended up on the lap top of Anthony Weiner. Information suppressed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations says that Weiner was known in the under-world as “T-Dog. He specialised in sex-texting. These included exchanging explicit pictures, pornography and sexual texts and video chats.” A video image of his private part was found on two teenage girls’ e-mails.

Weiner was the husband to Clinton’s private secretary.

It is the case of a kettle calling the pot black.

Former vice president Joe Biden cannot resist jumping on the “Impeach Trump” band-wagon. “I thought America was an idea,” Biden postured referring to the building of a Trump wall on the Mexican border. Biden wants a borderless country.

There is a 1 126-kilometre wall on the Texas-California border built by Democrats when they were in power.

“Impeach Trump,” the songsters continue to sing.

Trump told the Germans not to build automobiles in Mexico and hope to sell them across the border in the US, duty-free. “This is very bad, bad, for the US,” he said. Progressives went ballistic.

Progressives generally work in the banking, intellectual fields and legal fields. They are indifferent to the loss of jobs in the manufacturing field.

I have left the juiciest part for last. Trump’s grasp of the English language leaves a lot to be desired. His unfinished sentences are difficult to translate into any language. Trump called FBI director Jim Commey, “a nut job, a cry-baby, an attention-seeker and a runaway renegade.”

About Homeland secretary, Trump says, he is doing “a beautiful job, fantastic, just great, I will tell you that.”

Please translate these into Shona or Ndebele.

“Impeach Trump,” the song is getting wearisome, admits Waters.