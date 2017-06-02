Crimes & CourtsLocal

Kombi driver fined for fatal slap

By Cynthia Dube

A Bulawayo kombi driver who slapped a passenger for vomiting in his kombi resulting in the victim falling and hitting his head against the tarmac causing his death six days later, has been fined $300.

Donmore Simende (36) assaulted Mr Rodney Siwela (28) at a commuter omnibus terminus at Pick n Pay Supermarket in the city centre.

Simende appeared before magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere facing a charge of culpable homicide.

Mr Mberewere fined Simende $300 or 10 months in prison. Simende had pleaded not guilty.

“I admit that l slapped him but he was drunk and he spent the whole night at the terminus maybe there is something that happened to him during the night. I did not slap him because he vomited in the vehicle but l slapped him because he insulted me by referring to my mother`s private parts,” said Simende.

Mr Mberewere said the court has overwhelming evidence that Simende caused Mr Siwela’s death.

“The evidence that was given by State witnesses shows that the accused person caused the death of the deceased. There is nothing that happened to the deceased person during the night because vendors told this court that they saw the deceased lying on the ground the whole night until he was picked by ambulance,” he said.

“This court will punish you for carelessness. In sentencing you, this court has referred your case to a case of Makombe verses the State which was held at High Court.

“It was similar to your case, but the difference is that accused person slapped the deceased once on the head resulting in him falling headlong and hitting his head onto the tarmac and dying on the spot.

“The accused person was sentenced to 36 months in prison of which 18 months was suspended on condition of good behaviour and for the remaining 18 months, he was ordered to perform community service.”

Mr Mberewere said Simende cannot be ordered to perform community service because he is a family man and he ekes a living through driving a commuter omnibus.

Prosecuting, Mr Busani Moyo said on August 23, at around 9PM, Mr Siwela boarded Simende’s commuter omnibus.

“While at the terminus and before the vehicle was full, the deceased who was drunk, vomited inside Simende’s vehicle. Simende dragged Mr Siwela out of the vehicle by the collar.

“He then slapped him once in the face and Siwela fell headlong on the tarmac. Simende dragged Siwela and left him leaning against a pole,”he said.

Mr Siwela was unconscious until the following morning when he was rushed to hospital and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He died six days later.

The post mortem concluded that Siwela died due to skull fracture and severe head trauma.

Simende was represented by Mr Liberty Mcijo of Liberty Mcijo and associates. The Chronicle

  • the passenger vomiting in the combi it shows that the passenger was not well,,,combi driver akangoitawo ma mhepo akapedzisa munhu

  • Aida kuzviidza muhardy driver uyu manje akaipara

  • CAUSING SOMEONE DEATH THEN YOU FINED 300 dollars very stupid judgment

  • 300 chete mmmmm🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • No customer care, what they know is just fighting. Now for the rest of his life anoziva kuti he was part of someones death.

  • 300 only….. aaa this guy should rot in jail

  • No hapana mhepo apa. Its very unfair. How can be a murderer fined only $300 when he killed a a breadwiner

  • Do we have justice in this country

  • Yoo!Only 300 for murder?

  • Vengeance cannot be escaped by $300, psychologically and spiritually he will forever be tormented. How can you slap someone who has lost his faculties because of drunkenness, at least be human and assist in the best possible way. Noah`s children laughed at their father because he was drunk and you know what happened to them what of someone who actually kills.

  • Munhu akafa nekurovera kwaakaita mushure mekurohwa kwete kuti akapedzisa munhu. Munhu akarutsa kureva kt arwara ? Ko kana arwara pane mutemo unoti mupedzise ? Satan !

  • Lock that moron at Khami,i know he is a bd guy

  • What?? Come on guys ,are u telling me $300 is worth somebody’s life.lets be human and fair.Even my cow’s life doesnt worth that less.

    • Not that but munhu uyu akanga achitorwara zvekufa kare that why airutsa

    • Comb driver akauraya munhu angarowe munhu kuti aloser control here fined ishoma iyo dayi atobhadhariswa MA thousands uye iyo ndiyo Ngozi yaatora iyo

  • The stupidity of the law and it’s enforcers.

  • Kkkkkkk Zim court , only $300 for killing

  • nyaya yake yekuzviita gamba manje anomama nejeri

  • Acharipa hake ngozi apa . 300 inonzi ma starters hahaha

  • Excessive consumption of alcohol, drink responsible.

  • No no no,jst $300 for costing someone’s life

  • Alois Chikuvire

    $300? Are you for real magistrate?

  • I know this guy 😂😂😂

  • Mutongi makadyira kamari and gave a lesser penulty munhu akafa kwete mombe.think of a family left without a breadwiner

  • We have been kicked punched by the zanu pf pussies but we are stil alive im sure something was rong with the passenger may b the reason why he was slapped by the pussy driver he was vomiting randomly it was that bad smelling of an expired patai pussy all over the fucken cheap seats

  • ndashaya neremuromo

  • bosso shud hire this guy to deal with those biased refs…our problems will end immediately 🙂

  • Mazuvano munhu haarohwe unopedzisa munhu Ari kutorwara zvake

  • Ummmmmm zvakaoma

  • Unbelievable!

  • Thn som1 is jailed 5 years for keeping a happy pangolin

  • 9 years for being found in possession of a pangolin & $300 for causing the death of someone. Zim justice is a joke

  • I think the outcome of the post motem

  • Here we are talking of a person akangoitawo munyama wekuzungunutsa bango ranga rapera nemuchenje, since rinhi mbama ichiuraya munhu… imika imi… thats fair judgement… instead dai akangopihwa community service

    • For a drunken man head injuries are deadily

    • skull fracture killed the patient and possible intracranial haemorrhage..and he left the person unconscious..the judgment is unfair this person deserve to rot in jail…

  • Ignorance of the law being displayed by many!!!!

  • Murderer getting away scot free, rotten decision by the magistrate. I smell something fishy, the citizens who deserve protection have become victims.

  • I pray that the whole syndicate including the magistrate be tormented forever

  • Hmmmmm, somebody gets a nine year sentence for possessing scales of a fucken pangolin, and somebody folks out just 300 dollars for taking away somebody’s life. I find it hard to understand!

  • It all depends with medical report / post mortem results to ascertain the causes of the death dont blame the magestrate only

  • What the fuck,whats this shit?

  • It does not mean the slap killed Him but he was sick already that is why he was vomiting

  • And you are sentenced for 7yrs for stock theft. As it is written in the holy book. … in the last days weird things. shall happen.

  • and then someone gets 8 years for stealing a cow worth $400? our judiciary is a sham