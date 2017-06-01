Double tragedy: Man collapses, dies addressing mourners

By Thandeka Moyo and Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Bulawayo man whose cousin was killed in a road traffic accident, collapsed and died while making an announcement at the funeral.

Stanley Dube collapsed and died on Monday at around 7PM in Mpopoma suburb while making an announcement to mourners who had gathered for his cousin’s funeral.

The cousin, Ms Saziso Ncube (65) died on the spot while 12 others were injured after a Granvia vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned last Friday near Marula along the Bulawayo- Plumtree road.

Ms Ncube was thrown out of the window when the vehicle overturned.

Mr Eckson Ncube, the family’s spokesperson told The Chronicle yesterday that his family was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy of losing two members of the family.

“We had gathered here in Mpopoma for my sister’s funeral and then on Monday my cousin Stanley collapsed and died while addressing mourners at the funeral,” he said.

Mr Ncube said when his cousin collapsed, they called an ambulance and the crew tried to resuscitate him but failed.

“These past few days have been terrible for the family which had to contend with two deaths in four days,” he said.

Mr Ncube said Ms Ncube will be buried today and Mr Dube tomorrow.

“We have funeral wakes at Mpopoma and Waterford suburbs and since the burials are a day apart, we are dividing our time between the two places,” he said.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the road accident which claimed Ncube’s life last Friday at the 67 kilometre peg along Bulawayo- Plumtree Road.

“There was an accident which occurred along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road on Friday where one person died. I am yet to get full details regarding what transpired,” he said.

A passenger who survived the accident with minor injuries, Mr Brian Tshuma said they were travelling from Plumtree to Bulawayo in a Granvia vehicle which had 12 passengers.

He said on the way the rear right tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Chronicle