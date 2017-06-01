DeMbare turn to Mashingaidze

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos have enlisted the services of former Zifa chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze to help with the establishment of a website in their efforts to enhance their brand.

The website and an android application will be launched at a ceremony in Harare this morning.

Minister of Information Communication Technology Supa Mandiwanzira is expected to attend as the guest of honour.

The website project was undertaken by Mashingaidze’s company called Executive Brand.

DeMbare chairman Kenny Mubaiwa said the club was looking forward to a new era in the digital world as they had fallen behind in terms of the required structures.

According to the Caf Club Licensing system requirements, a website is one of the basics that every professional club should have.

“We sat down as a club and saw that we were lagging behind of the international trends where every big club has a website.

“So with this initiative we are hoping that it will help us to connect better mainly with our supporters and sponsors as well.

“A lot of things are said about big clubs such as Dynamos on the social networks and in the public domain and some of the things are damaging to the brand because they cannot be verified.

“But with this website it will make it possible for the club to disseminate information correctly and accurately.

“I’m sure we will also be able to market our club and generate revenue through this platform. We have met a number of times with the team that is designing the website and we are happy with the work they have done,” said Mubaiwa.

The launch of the website will precede their away trip to Beitbridge where they hope to continue with their newly-found form against hosts Tsholotsho on Saturday.

DeMbare have won their last two games on the trot after beating Harare City and ZPC Kariba.

They face a Tsholotsho side that has not won a match in 11 outings.

The lightweights have appointed new coach Darlington Dodo who will sit on the bench for the first time in charge against the Glamour Boys.

Dodo replaced Farai Tawachera who threw in the towel following a poor start to the campaign.

But while Dynamos will be away, football supporters in Harare should brace for a mouthwatering double header this weekend as newboys Yadah Stars host Hwange while Harare City host Chicken Inn in the second match of the day at the National Sports Stadium.

Yadah have been unpredictable of late but a match against the struggling coalminers should present them with a chance to win.

Harare City have a new coach Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube who registered his first win last week with a 2-0 triumph over Bantu Rovers away in Bulawayo.

Ncube started with a loss against Dynamos but he should be fancying his chances against the former champions have had a decent run under Rahman Gumbo.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum will host Chapungu at Baobab while giants Highlanders will also be at home against Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle United.

Fixtures

Saturday: Yadah v Hwange (NSS 1pm), Harare City v Chicken Inn (NSS, 3pm), Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bantu Rovers (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Dynamos (Dulivhadzimu)

Sunday: Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Chapungu (Baobab), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas), Caps United v Black Rhinos (Postponed) The Chronicle