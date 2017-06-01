British couple sold underage daughters to friend so he could have sex with them

By Richard Hartley-Parkinson | Metro |

A British couple have been arrested after they sold their daughters to a friend for sex.

The man and woman, who cannot be named, were found hiding in a tiny shed after fleeing Mallorca where they used to live.

The 54 and 59-year-olds fled the island after they were convicted for the crimes, which happened in 2009, in 2016.

Members of the Civil Guard later caught up with them in Cartama, Malaga, in the shed which was on a farm.

Police only identified them as TLD, 54 and BSD, 59, adding that they were British and had been part of a European Arrest Warrant.

They were convicted of sexual abuse of minors – the daughters’ ages were not released.

A spokesman for the Spanish Civil Guard said: ‘The facts go back to the year 2009 when the couple offered their under-age daughters to have sexual relations with a person, known to them, in exchange for an economic benefit, the reason why they were convicted in the year 2016 for the crime of sexual abuses to minors.

‘After the sentence, those now detained fled the island of Mallorca where they lived to avoid their entry into prison, being located by agents after several months of searches.

‘The couple remained hidden during this time in a shed located on a farm on the outskirts of Cártama, Malaga.’

They have been remanded in custody.