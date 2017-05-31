Sulu charged over maintenance again

By Tarisai Machakaire

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu was yesterday dragged to court for the second time by ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango after he allegedly defaulted on $800 maintenance for their two children.

The 35-year-old — popularly known as Sulu — was represented by Cornwell Mutevhe when he appeared before Harare magistrate Annia Ndiraya.

He denied charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act.

Chimbetu was released on $50 bail and ordered not to interfere with witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

His attorney gave notice to make an application for referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court for determination on the basis that the Section under which Chimbetu is being charged is vague and in breach of his right to a fair trial.

Chimbetu was subsequently remanded to June 8, for continuation of the matter.

The complainant is Mutemasango, 27, of New Ridgeview, Belvedere in Harare.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano alleged that on December 19 last year at Harare Civil Court, Chimbetu was ordered to pay $800 every month towards the upkeep of his two children.

According to the order, Chimbetu was required to deposit the money into Mutemasango’s bank account with effect from December 31, 2016.

However, Chimbetu allegedly defaulted paying the maintenance last month (April) and has arrears amounting to $800.

This will be his second appearance over defaulting charges.

He appeared before the same court in March this year over $1 600 arrears.

The case was later withdrawn after Chimbetu and Mutemasango had agreed in an out-of-court settlement.

In December last year, Mutemasango caused a stir at Chimbetu’s wedding with Linda Samuriwo after she stormed Zimbali Gardens in Greendale where the artiste was tying the knot.

Mutemasango, who is mother to Suluman’s two children, stunned guests at the classy event when she insisted that she was still legally married to the music star under customary law.

Her efforts to stop the wedding ceremony were thwarted by suspected plain-clothed policemen who whisked her away from the wedding.

As a result of the fracas, the wedding ceremony, which was scheduled to start at 11am, only got underway three hours later. Daily News