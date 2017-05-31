Al Ahli Tripoli arrive for make-or-break tie against Caps

By Grace Chingoma

Al Ahli Tripoli coach Talaat Youssef is bullish that his team will revive their Caf Champions’ League campaign with a victory in their make-or-break tie against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Libyan side arrived in the country yesterday ahead of the crucial match. It is a battle which the North Africans should win if they still fancy their chances of making it to the last eight.

And yesterday Youssef, their Egyptian coach, said they were here to do just that after surprising five-time champions Zamalek in a goalless draw in their last game.

“Our aim is to win that game,” he said.

“We have hope to continue in this tournament. We know they have three points. We respect Caps United but we also have targeted to progress, so we have to win the game on Friday.”

 The Egyptian coach, who appeared frustrated and initially refused to grant interviews at the airport due to fatigue, said they have done their homework.

The coach is confident his team, which has a point, will rediscover their scoring form against Caps United.

Ironically, Al Ahli Tripoli’s two forwards are among top Caf Champions League leading scorers.

Muaid Ellafi has four goals while Anis Saltou has contributed three goals in the earlier rounds of the Champions League games.

The leading scorers in the Caf charts from Ethiopia’s Saint George and Sudan’s El-Merrikh have each scored five goals.

Caps United’s Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo is also among the top scorers with his three goals, a brace in last week’s 2-1 victory against USM Alger and another goal in the preliminary round home victory against Lesotho champions Lioli.

“We don’t have too much information, we just saw some footage against Zamalek,” said the Tripoli coach when asked if he knew a lot about Caps United.

“We are going to get three points because we still have hope that we can pass this stage. It will be a tough game but not only for us but for both of us,” he said.

The team’s advance party arrived in the country two days before their arrival.

Meanwhile, Caps United resumed training yesterday.

However, the duo of Devon Chafa and Ronald Chitiyo trained with the Warriors yesterday.

The players will be released back to their club tomorrow.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is battling with an injury crisis among some of his key players.

Big goalkeeper Edmore ‘Zikeeper’and defender Dennis Dauda are battling injuries and could be out of Friday’s match.

However, defender Carlton Mudzamba, who has been away in South Africa on trials, is back home.

Caps United skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi has since been ruled out of Friday’s match. The Chronicle