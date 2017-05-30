Second hearing for Bosso over hooliganism

By Nqobile Tshili

Highlanders have been summoned for their second disciplinary hearing within two weeks following their abandoned Castle Lager Premiership match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday.

The match was abandoned in the 94th minute after police teargassed Bosso supporters following incidents of missile throwing by a section of the fans.

The fans were protesting a last minute penalty awarded to FC Platinum in the dying seconds of the match.

Bosso were leading 1-0 at that stage, but disturbances resulted in the match being abandoned after FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari converted the spot kick, as fans stampeded out of the stadium fleeing the tear smoke.

Last week, Bosso appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee over their abandoned match against Dynamos on May 14 in Bulawayo.

The Highlanders/Dynamos match was abandoned after 42 minutes when Bosso supporters protested what they deemed bad officiating and prevented the game from resuming for over an hour.

Yesterday, the PSL said it had received a report of violence and hooliganism that occurred during the Mandava encounter.

“The matter will now be referred to the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee for determination. Consequently, Highlanders FC have been summoned to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on the 6th of June 2017 for contravening Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations,” read PSL statement.

“In terms of order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where; 31.1.13 its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:-

31.1.13.2 Causing abandonment or attempting to cause the abandonment of a match

31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottled and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, onto the pitch, or at any person,” reads the statement.

The PSL said the football institution should devise ways of dealing with the behaviour of their supporters and come up with measures to eradicate crowd trouble.

“The Highlanders FC leadership must realise that hooliganism and violence will affect not only the club brand, but it taints the image of football in general.

“We would like to assure all our stakeholders that as a League, we will be decisive in dealing with acts of hooliganism. We will not be swayed by emotions, frustrations, disappointments and feelings of a few misguided elements who continue to bring the game of football into disrepute.”

The Sunday incident was condemned by both Bosso and FC Platinum officials. The Chronicle