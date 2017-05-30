Chigova is back……as first batch of Warriors trickles into camp

By Eddie Chikamhi

The first batch of Warriors trooped into camp last night at the Yadah Hotel exclusive VVIP suites in Waterfalls, Harare, as the national team begins preparations for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium on June 11.

The CAPS United duo of in-form midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo, who made the CAF Champions League Team of the Week for the second round group matches after a starring role for the Green Machine against Algerian side USM Alger, was part of the group that went into camp last night.

His teammate, defensive midfielder Devon Chafa, FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Ngezi Platinum wing-back Qadr Amini and central defender Partson Jaure were part of the group that checked into the exclusive VVIP suites.

CAPS United defender Dennis Dauda, who needs treatment after suffering an injury in that match against USM Alger, also checked into camp.

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa had earlier spent the better part of yesterday inspecting the suites, where the Warriors will stay during their camp, having a taste of the food they will consume and looking at the state of the pitch which has been offered for some of the team’s training sessions.

The ZIFA boss spent virtually all his working day – from morning to late afternoon – in the company of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya who provided the accommodation, food and training ground to the Warriors free of charge.

“Everything has gone according to plan today and the ZIFA president took a leadership role in all this, he was here from first thing in the morning and right until around 4pm, in the company of Prophet Walter Magaya, inspecting the accommodation facilities, the dining places and the training ground,”Warriors acting team manager Wellington Mpandare told The Herald.

“The ZIFA boss was impressed with the state of the VVIP suites where the boys will be staying for their camp and he was also happy that the secluded environment provides the perfect place for the players to camp and concentrate on preparing for the big game.

“He was taken on the tour of the facilities by the prophet and you know that the ZIFA boss is a man who believes in elegance and when he tells you that he has been impressed with what he has seen then it means a lot.

“We need to thank the prophet for opening his facility for a national cause, at no charge at all, and this is what is needed if we are to take our football to another level because ZIFA should not be left to do everything on their own given that it costs a lot just to prepare and host such a huge match.

“Remember the Association also have to foot the bill for the air tickets for the players, the bill for the referees etc and it’s good that someone who has a passion for our football has come to the aid of our football leaders so that they won’t have to run the huge costs of paying for the team’s accommodation and food as we prepare for this big game.”

Big goalkeeper George Chigova and Dynamos defender Lincoln Zvasiya have returned to the national team fold after they were called yesterday to beef up the stocks ahead of the commencement of the preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia next month.

Chigova, who had been overlooked in the initial 25-member squad that was called by Warriors coach Norman Mapeza last week, is expected to join some of the foreign-based players when they troop into camp today.

The technical team had called three goalkeepers Edmore Sibanda, Petro Mhari and Ariel Sibanda.

Mpandare yesterday said they had to take swift action after learning of the injury suffered by CAPS United’s Sibanda.

The big goalkeeper is one of the many casualties in the Makepekepe dressing room who missed the side’s match against Triangle where they played a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

“We would want to have the strongest squad possible. So Chigova has been called up to beef up our goalkeeping area. We have spoken to his club and they have agreed to have him joining the national team.

“His ticket is ready and we expect him in when the rest of the team reports for duty.

“We have also heard that there are some other players that are injured but no decision has been made yet. Mind you there are also games coming up this week so we have to continuously monitor how the players are doing. So we will still sit down with the coach to discuss the situation,” said Mpandare.

According to Mpandare, the first batch of the foreign based players are expected today.

Danny Phiri and Kuda Mahachi arrived in Bulawayo yesterday and are scheduled in Harare this morning while Thabani Kamusoko was expected in the country at around midnight.

Holland-based midfielder Marvellous Nakamba has been in the country and is expected in camp today.

But the likes of Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat and Onismor Bhasera are only expected when the team regroups on Monday because of club commitments.

Musona is expected to feature for his club Oostende KV in the Belgian Pro-League Cup final tomorrow while Bhasera and Billiat are also involved in the CAF interclub competitions.

Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza, who left his base in Zvishavane yesterday, will have to squeeze at least two training sessions this week and then release the players for their club duties on Thursday afternoon.

“Sundowns had released Khama and was supposed to be here at the weekend but then we received a phone call from the club informing us that they wanted to see him if he can play in the CAF Champions League at the weekend.

“Remember they had injury concerns with him but it seems they found out it’s not as serious as they had initially thought.

“We are also still in discussion with those England-based guys like Tendayi Darikwa and Kundai Benyu. We have had some good discussions and it seems we are heading somewhere,” said Mpandare.

Zimbabwe are expected to host Liberia on June 11 at the National Sports Stadium to begin their journey in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mapeza has called up an enlarged squad with a host of local-based players.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), George Chigova (Polokwane City). Defenders: Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Partson Jaure, Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Eric Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos), Lincoln Zvasiya (Dynamos).

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows) Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns) Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United).

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders). The Herald