Armed ‘prophet, aide’ raid shop

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 26-YEAR-OLD self-styled prophet and his 17-year-old “aide” were yesterday arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring two people after firing 25 shots during an armed robbery in Jalukanga area, some 120km west of Beitbridge town.

A shopkeeper and his assistant were injured during the robbery in which an AK47 assault rifle was used at around 6PM on Saturday at Jalukanga Business Centre.

The two were taken to hospital, one of them with protruding intestines.

The “prophet”, Christopher Chamisa and the teenager are believed to be from Maranda area in Masvingo province and were visiting a relative in Jalukanga area when they committed the offence.

The acting Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Superintendent Elvis Nekati, said the suspects shot two people before disappearing with R6 000 and two cellphones.

“We arrested the two suspects and recovered the firearm following a tip off and we are still conducting further investigations into the matter,” he said.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the two would be charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

“Indications are that the two went to Jalukanga Business Centre at around 4PM on Saturday carrying a reeds mat tied with red and white cloths pretending to be members of the Johanne Masowe church,” said Inspector Ndebele.

“The first accused (Chamisa) is known by villagers as a prophet. While at the shops they bought some refreshments from one shop and went away. They later came back at around 6PM and stormed into Jalukanga Special Shop.”

He said Chamisa, who was holding the gun, shot Dion Muleya (48) in the abdomen at the same time demanding some money from the shop keeper.

Insp Ndebele said after shooting Muleya, the man turned the gun on the shop attendant, Perseculia Singo.

“The woman tried to flee resulting in the suspect shooting her in the back. The two ransacked the shop and stole a cash box containing R6 000 and two cellphones,”he said.

Insp Ndebele said the two fired 25 shots at the business centre before vanishing into the bushes.

He said their two victims were in hospital, one in Beitbridge and the other one in Bulawayo.

“Muleya, who had his stomach ripped open, was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for further management, while Singo is still admitted to the district hospital. Her condition is stable,” said Insp Ndebele.

He said the firearm, 25 spent cartridges, three bullet heads, R2 300, US$32 and $153 bond notes were recovered from the two men. The Chronicle