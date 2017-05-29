Violence at Mandava

By Paul Mundandi in ZVISHAVANE

FC Platinum …………………….(0) 1

Highlanders …………………… (0)1

(Match abandoned after 93 minutes)

VIOLENCE once again marred the domestic Premiership when this high-profile game was abandoned, seconds before it ended, because of crowd trouble at Mandava.

Highlanders fans threw missiles after FC Platinum had scored an equaliser from the penalty spot three minutes into time added on. Police used teargas to try and control the crowd with a number of women collapsing. The ambulance crew had a tough time in attending at them.

Erol Akbay also attacked match officials using unprintable words to describe them.

“The ball was outside the box but he chose to give a penalty. It also happened during our match against Harare City and Dynamos. This has nothing to do with luck. We are playing good football. I am giving all what I can but the referees are not recognising my efforts. “ZIFA must do something because this is just b******t. This is all I can just say and I do not have further comment,” he said.

Rusape referee Brighton Chimene awarded the hosts a penalty in the 93rd minute when substitute Charles Sibanda was brought down in the box by veteran striker Ralph Matema. A number of Bosso players disputed the call. FC Platinum captain Petros Mhari took responsibility to send his opposite number Ariel Sibanda the wrong way.

After the goal all hell broke loose. Some hooligans started raining missiles on the pitch, taking aim at the second assistant referee, who was then forced to rush at the centre.

Chimene had no option but to lead his men to safety. Highlanders had taken the lead in the 77th minute when the exciting Rahman Kutsanzira won possession and passed the ball to Tendai Ngulube on the right. And Bosso appeared to be cruising to victory until the penalty.

FC Platinum remain unbeaten in the league.

Teams

FC Platinum: P.Mhari, I. Nekati, R. Muduviwa , K. Moyo, E. Moyo, S. Shoko, R. Chinyengetere (B. Amidu, 75th min), G. Takwara, T. Chawapihwa (H. Bakacheza. 86th min),G. Mbweti (C. Sibanda. 46th min), A. Murimba,

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, B. Ncube, R. Kutsanzira, S. Munawa (B. Banda, 92nd min), P. Dube, P. Muduhwa, T. Ngulube, H. Moyo, R. Mutuma (R . Matema, 54th min), A, Gahadzikwa, T, Ndlovu. The Herald