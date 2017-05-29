Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

By Alan McGuinness | Sky News |

The 14-time major champion, who had his fourth major back surgery in April, is held on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said Woods was taken into custody at around 7am local time on Monday.

The 41-year-old was arrested in the town of Jupiter and then released just before 11am, jail records show.

A spokesperson for the Jupiter Police Department said: “He was arrested for suspicion of DUI at around 3am, and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. He is no longer at the jail.”

Woods’ representatives have yet to comment.

The 14-time major champion, who had his fourth major back surgery in April, said last week he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

“My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse,” Woods wrote on his website.

“I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.

“But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

He has not taken part in a tournament since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.

The incident is not the first time Woods has made headlines away from the golf course.

His private life unravelled in 2009 over allegations of affairs with several women that ultimately led to the break up of his marriage.