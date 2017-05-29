Police pounce on posh Durban brothel

On Wednesday night, a joint operation was set up by members of Metro Police and SAPS. The brothel was being fronted as a spa and wellness centre in Stephen Dlamini (Essenwood) Road.

It is believed that residents had raised the alarm after noticing cars entering and exiting the premises at all hours of the day and night.

A slew of complaints was addressed to the Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer’s office and the raid was set up.

It is alleged that a police officer posed as a potential client and he was asked to pay for sex. Once the financial transaction took place, officers entered the business and arrested the suspects.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said the man failed to produce business papers and he was arrested. Police also found drugs and DVDs at the premises.

Businesses near the brothel premises were shocked when the Daily News asked if they knew that the house nearby was being used as a brothel.

“Are you serious? We had absolutely no idea. We leave here relatively early but this is shocking,” a woman said.

The five have since appeared in court and investigations are ongoing.