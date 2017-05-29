Car lands under bus on N2
By Chevon Booysen | IOL |
Heavy mist along the N2 at the Mew Way exit caused a five car pile up early on Monday morning.
The City’s traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman confirms the N2 outgoing at Mew Way was still closed but the inbound lane was reopened at 10:20.
The accident claimed the life of one person, according to The Safe N2 Project.
Emergency workers and traffic officials are still on the scene. The road surface has meanwhile been cleared of rubble and burning tyres as a result of earlier protest action.
The other injured passengers were transported to hospital for further medical treatment.
“There are points man on duty during the day at this intersection as well as at Lavis Drive and 35th Street. Motorists are advised that these intersections are closed during sunset and sunrise,” Coleman said.