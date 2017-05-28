Prophet ‘rapes’, impregnates two teens. . . Cohabits with them at his lodgings

By Danisa Masuku

A married self-proclaimed prophet with St Paul Apostolic Sect failed to control his sexual desires, “raped” and impregnated two teenage girls, amid reports he had also abused half a dozen others in the last year.

Obert Mpofu (52) is based in Nkulumane 12 suburb in Bulawayo but is originally from Chipinge.

He allegedly met the first teenager, a Form Three dropout, in Gwanda last year in October during his healing crusade and told her she was suffering from a uterus problem.

He said due to that she would die. Fear gripped the teenager and left her confused.

Using his cunning skills, the prophet enticed the girl to travel with him to Bulawayo, to which she willingly obliged.

“I met Mpofu in Shanyaugwe area in Gwanda while he was doing his healing and he told me I have a problem with isibeletho (uterus) and as such I would die,” said the tearful girl.

She continued: “He then said I should come with him here in Bulawayo where he would heal me. I agreed and left without telling my parents,” she said in between sobs.

According to the teen, when they got to Bulawayo the prophet raped her and deflowered her.

It seemed it never rained for her but it poured as she discovered after a month that she was pregnant. She is now six months pregnant but since she got pregnant she has not visited any hospital for a medical check-up.

She said since she arrived she had been turned into a sex slave.

“He is not working. We spend the entire day in the room having sex without protection and he likes blow job. He drinks a concoction that makes him to have a great sexual appetite. Yah sengizwile (I have had enough of this abuse),” she said.

She said they had never used protection and Mpofu always asked her to suck his manhood.

She said her mother phoned her last week on Wednesday and said she should come home. However, she has no money to travel to Gwanda.

But the teenager is not alone in this situation. There is also a 16-year-old who is originally from Lusulu in Binga.

Narrating her ordeal to this reporter, the teen from Binga said she was suffering excruciating pain and was directed to Mpofu by her relative. But Mpofu has turned her into a sex toy.

“I came here in January for healing and I don’t have relatives and as such we would sleep together on the floor. We would have sex all night long. Mpofu usually has sex with the two of us. He likes blow job after which we do a threesome. I got pregnant in February this year and had a miscarriage at the end of March,” she said.

The teen from Binga said she did not want to leave and last month when she was given money by Mpofu to visit her parents she refused to go.

A neighbour who requested anonymity said Mpofu allegedly impregnated six teenage girls between January 2016 and October. He allegedly sweet-talked them and they left without reporting the matter to the police.

The situation at Mpofu’s lodgings is quite sad as the prophet was now sick and the trio was surviving on roasted dry maize grain (maputi).

Trying hard to munch away his maputi meal, the frail looking Mpofu denied the allegations and claimed the pair were his nieces.

He said his wife was in Kwekwe. B Metro