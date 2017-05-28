Naked ‘witch’ crash-lands in Zvishavane

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A woman from Gwatinyanya Village in Zvishavane who is believed to be a witch was last week caught stark naked near an Apostolic sect shrine.

The woman, whose name could not be established, allegedly fell from a winnowing basket near the church while “on night duty”.

As expected, scores of villagers gathered to see the alleged witch and some took pictures. A Good Samaritan helped her with a cloth that she tied on her waist covering her honeypot and her behind.

Sandra Shumba from the area spoke to B-Metro.

“I heard people in the neighbourhood shouting that there was a witch who was naked and I ran there to see for myself. When I got there a lot of people were gathered and some men were even fondling the woman’s breasts and buttocks,” she said.

She added: “People called her names, some were saying she was bewitching people in the village. They blamed all the village poverty on her and some even suggested stoning her. One man blamed the woman for his wife’s death,” said Shumba.

“Seeing that she was about to be attacked by angry villagers, she pretended to be mad and she started crying. People were quick to realise that she was pulling a stunt by shedding crocodile tears,” she added.

The road was literally blocked when cars passing by stopped as motorists wanted to catch a glimpse of the drama as it unfolded.

One motorist suggested that she should be taken to Chief Mapanzure’s homestead to avoid mob justice. Chief Mapanzure, however, declined comment on the issue. B Metro