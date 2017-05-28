Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Gary Tight in court for domestic violence

2,830 20

By Tarisai Machakaire

Afro-fusion artiste Gary ‘‘Tight’’ Muponda — the son of popular musician Willom Tight — was on Friday hauled before the courts for allegedly bashing his wife after she found him with a girlfriend.

Amanda and Gary Tight
Amanda and Gary Tight

The 22-year-old artiste, who appeared before Harare magistrate Annia Ndiraya – represented by Gwinyai Shumba, was charged with contravening the Domestic Violence Act for physical abuse.

He was released on $50 bail before the matter was postponed to June 2 for trial commencement.

The complainant is his 22-year-old wife — Amanda Manyuwa.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano alleged that on May 14 this year, Manyuwa arrived at their home and found Muponda inside the house with his girlfriend.

The court heard that Manyuwa entered the room and took her bags before proceeding to Muponda’s parents’ bedroom.

It was alleged that Muponda followed his wife to the room and began assaulting Manyuwa, stripping her naked in the process.

According to court papers, Muponda also told Manyuwa that he was going to kill her.

The court heard that Muponda’s girlfriend started taking pictures of Manyuwa while she was nude.

On the second incident, Manyuwa was preparing supper on May 18, when Muponda arrived and asked her where she had got money to buy meat.

It was alleged that Manyuwa told her husband that she had allegedly borrowed the money from her cousin.

This did not go down well with Muponda who accused his wife of lying and began bashing her with bare hands.

Manyuwa reported the matter to the police and was referred to hospital for medical examination.

Muponda has collaborated with music legend Oliver Mtukudzi on the song Inharo Dzegadzega and has produced various singles, including Ndazonyora and Tight Party. Daily News

  • Hoo

  • Wife found with a girlfriend? Is it lesbianism or mistype

    • “Afro-fusion artiste Gary ‘‘Tight’’ Muponda — the son of popular musician Willom Tight — was on Friday hauled before the courts for allegedly bashing his wife after she found him with a girlfriend.”

    • Yu are very dull and dark minded

    • Thanks #Tafadzwa me too didn’t see kuti after she found him

    • You are smart Tafa, got it “the wife found Gary with a girlfriend”. Sorry nekumhanya.

    • zvinodhaka zvingangokanganisa pfungwa

  • ah,harinyari kuita basa rekurova mkadzi,nxaaaaa

  • 22 maka kurumidza

  • She found him with a girlfriend ? Akamrovera kti anga ane gero

  • He is too young and immature for what it takes to be married. Be careful young man ,you wil ruin your career,people do not usually want to associate with those with anti social behaviour like what is developing there

  • Kanomboita nezvei kamfana kacho

  • ? Who found who???

  • bashing his wife after she found him with a girlfriend.??????ah ah

  • Sounds like Manyuwa being treated like manure.

  • Pakaipa

  • Hakasi kamwana here aka kaGary .

  • Kana iye mukadzi wacho haaonewo kuty iyi haisi type ye marriage , that guy is too juvenile achiri kuda kutamba

  • Ini hangu chirungu icho chandikwidibira. Ndibatsirewo admin.

  • Murume Mukuru

    Ngaamamiswe mufana uyu.Ndagumbuka fani.