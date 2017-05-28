Chigova hurt by Warriors snub

By Langton Nyakwenda

George Chigova is hurt by Norman Mapeza’s decision to overlook him for the Warriors. Chigova has been in fine form for his South African Premiership side, keeping 10 clean sheets for Rise & Shine during the 2016/17 season.

However, the 26-year old’s solid show could not turn Mapeza’s head who instead called up Edmore Sibanda, Ariel Sibanda and Petroes Mhari for the Africa Cup of Nations clash against Liberia on June 11.

Chigova’s reaction to the snub is to continue working hard. “It hurts but it’s not the end of the world,” the former Dynamos keeper told The Sunday Mail from his Mzansi base last week

“I think I have done enough to be considered but at the end of the day it is the coach who decides. “It happens in football so I just wish those who have been selected the best of luck because we can’t all play for the national team at once.

“If world class keepers like Casillas could be dropped from the national team it can also happen to me. What I have to do is to focus more on playing at my club and work hard so that in future I can get the call up.”

Chigova believes the competition for the Warriors number one jersey will keep the trio that has been called up on their toes.

“There are plenty of keepers doing well at the moment and I believe ZiKeeper, Mhari and Ariel Sibanda are doing well for their clubs. However, they cannot afford to relax because there are other goalkeepers who are pushing to be considered and at the end of the day its Zimbabwean football which benefits,” he said.

Chigova was Zimbabwe’s first choice keeper when the Warriors reached the semi finals at the CHAN 2014 finals held in South Africa but was dropped for Tatenda Mkuruva when Kallisto Pasuwa took over from Ian Gorowa in 2015. The Sunday Mail