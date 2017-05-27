BizarreFeatured

Uproar over “phone call to God”

By Blessing Masakadza

Pastor Paul Sanyangore’s video ‘talking’ to God on the phone has gone viral and caused global uproar with England’s Daily Mirror and other international media organisations taking it up.

Paul Sanyangore
Paul Sanyangore

The controversial pastor says the pressure is too much to contain.

The video, extracted from his Victory TV, has made waves and has seen the preacher dominating foreign and social media.

Several news outlets regionally and internationally have carried the story which has attracted mixed reactions.

The Daily Mirror had the story with the headline “Bizarre moment, preacher phones GOD – and his whole congregation believe him”.

Uganda Today carried the story with the headline – Zimbabwean Pastor claims to be Having God’s Telephone Number.

South Africa’s Sowetan Live had – Zimbabwean pastor’s bizarre ‘phone call with God’ while Malawi 24 had – Zimbabwean pastor speaks with ‘God’ on phone.

Sanyangore said he is shocked by the overwhelming response from across the globe.

Sanyangore said he is not bothered by the severe criticism saying such miracles are not meant to be understood by the natural being.

“Right now I’m still in shock with such a response. That incident occurred sometime in March but the response now is overwhelming.

“I don’t blame anyone about the criticism, I’m not angry and I will not argue with anyone. That was not my doing, it was God’s doing. With such noise all I can say is Glory to God. I cannot claim glory because it was not my doing. The noise is enough to show people that God is there,” he said.

“Miracles are a product of the supernatural and it will be difficult for them to be understood by the natural being. Humans are a product of the natural. A miracle is not meant to be understood, it is supernatural and it has to leave tongues wagging,” he said.

Sanyangore said he is human and at times cannot contain the instructions he is given.

“I’m human and I at times caught between a rock and a hard surface. I faint at times because those things don’t make sense to me but I have to weigh the wrath of God and that of people. I’m sent to do such things, I’m just a vessel,” he said.

Several people have asked which network the preacher used to speak to God and he said God is above networks.

Others have asked what names appeared on screen when he received the call.

He said people claim to be Christians but they do not believe in the God they worship. He took a swipe at some sections of religion for trying to be the yardstick of religion.

“God is above networks and he supersedes all natural doings. We understand that a cellphone is for our day to day communication as humans but God supersedes that. God spoke through the phone. It was actually not mine. If it was mine people would say I had some recordings in it.

“The problem we are having these days is that people do not believe in the God they claim to worship. People are shocked that God spoke through the phone but they read the bible which says a donkey spoke and a voice was heard from the bush. If people lived in the days of Moses I don’t know what they would be doing right now,” he said.

“The problem right is religious leaders who are personalizing God and putting him a box, setting limitations and boundaries that God can do this and cannot do that. God does the unthinkable, the extraordinary,” he said.

The incident has gone viral in foreign media and has divided opinion.

“I have been called for interviews in Malawi, Ghana, the US, Spain and many other countries. This puts to rest allegations that we pay newsmen to appear in in the media. Does it mean I paid the guys from Malawi, South Africa, Ghana?

“The world is divided into two and it is normal. The criticism is severe, I have been called names, it is hard, it is difficult even for my family but I understand it.
“I have learnt that those who criticize a lot secretly come for help. We have received calls from different countries, people seeking help. Everyone has his or her problems and they want the help and they call us. This is God’s doing and he want his people to be helped,” he said.

Some of the comments include:

Comments on the Mirror include

Dave Smith- Call him on the phone..OK what service does God got? Is it all inclusive and all you can eat? His phone must be ringing 24/7 “help me dear God, my lil puppy done gone missin” ” help me God my man be messin with Frankie..”………..

DaveSmith – But God didn’t tell him where there is a gold mine, so he can make his church rich..instead he just passes around the collection box. By the way, that’s a nice suit he is wearing,and bet he lives in a nice house and drives a nice car. Hallelujah

DerekStocker – He should sell the number. So many gullible people, he would make a fortune if it was a recorded message at ‘god’s’ end. This has to be fake news. After 12 years in Zim I cannot believe the povo are still this silly!

Comments on the Sowetan Live include:

Why is it that it is only our black brothers and sisters who manage to kill the religious belief by visiting God ( Mb**o) and now we are phone call away from God( Zimbabwe’s style) ? Believe you me,these people will bet the last rand that they saw God’s mother one day,watch this space.

SufferNoMore: So when Jesus was saying that Helloi Helloi stuff while he was being screwed, he was actually Hello Hello to God and the network was having none of it in terms of coverage.
Christians are disappointing me now, we cant be this naïve, this is absurd. people must read their bibles and stop believing anything that these pastors say. aybo is it poverty that is turning us into mamparas

Bluddy idiot congregation.They should have simply asked this conman idiot to put the call on speaker. I wonder what excuse he would have given.

When I call Cape Town from Jozi, there is about 5 seconds delay between convos, when calling America there is about 10 seconds. But calling haven there should be about 3 days delay especially calling from Zim. You say hello today and the response will be on Thursday on the other line. You have been dubbed fat mama.

If you want Africans to willingly give you all their money – Start a church – – – Get your squad together perform few fake Miracles then you gonna be rich. H Metro

  • kkkkkl these people they need a sambok

    • really it’s demon satan is loosing control demons caused people to loose control demon is the cause of all this nonsense that young boy is demon possessed by evil spirits he needs deliverance from that bondage that cage of satan he is a fake false prophets as holy Bible says

    • We never know, maybe its true

    • no no things like these is fake l don’t believe in this fake Prophets of Satan demons speaking though phone i was witnessed it live on Emmanuel TV i see one man was speaking with demon through his phone on Facebook and that man was end up totally blind but he visited synagogue Church of all Nations Church of prophet Tb Joshua used by God holy spirit to heal ,bless and setfree from demons and evil spirits such like that man is possessed by demons he needs diliverance in Jesus name

  • that’s Satan was on call with him mupfana uyo anotoda shambok mboma yemvuu chaiyo that stupidy foolish boy is demon possessed by evil spirits speaking inside him it’s not God don’t speak with it’s people through phone phisically that’s lie he is Satan devil you are a liar bustad

  • Ummmm imi

  • So which phone make us his god using?

    • fake prophets demon Satan is the cause of all this nonsense nobody can speak to God through phone but only Moses speak to God directly but not through phone but Moses head only the voice from heaven above was speaking with him giving him instructions and he saved God’s people on the red Sea

  • If u arrest him .is he goin to do like Paul n Peter when there where in Jail

  • signs of the end time—-false annoited ones at the end time. what makes tbem false? they lack the revelation of the word of God.

  • That’s bullshit , he really needs deliverance . Why play with God that way , and what kind of people follows him ummmmmm

  • Zimbabweans are suffering ….tine vanhu vanotaura namwari direct aaah I’m speechless

    • Zvinoshamisa vamwe vanotoitira birthday celebration kudenga vachitodya sadza naMwari kkkk

  • Fake

  • We want footage from network provider then heaven cord and #

  • I wish i was an employee, at the network provider he used, so i can also have God’s phone number 📱. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • He must repent,…who are the followrs of this Tsikamutanda. Evil. He must feel ashemd. However its the time of the end,Read 2vatesoronika 2,..satan will distroy all what is calld holy. And he wil b in churches. Zvino takuona

  • He should be in hospital under treatment

  • Are idiots born or trained…?

    Answer

    It is a complicated question.
    Almost 90% of idiots are trained.
    10% are born. And the 10% are born because of those 90% who have been trained….

    Do you get what I mean?

  • Zimbabwe is in a dire crisis from all angles right now as it is attracting unreasonable and unwarranted attentions. From politics to gospel it is all the same. As for Sanyangore it is pure blasphemy and nothing short of it. Zimbabwe needs better things not these kindergaten issues.

  • Any sane person would not ullulate for such nonsense. Zimbabweans we have been overtaken by the love of miracles. Anything that sounds miraculous is heaven send- very shameful

    • it’s not heaven send that shameful miracle its satan Judah send it to God’s people but devil is a liar satan is very foolish now he used phones to torment God’s people

  • Anopenga uyo hamuone face yacho kunge anodya vanhu ,thats why God made (sanyanyore) face not to look lyk him God.He’s not even the image of God

    • He can’t even call his own mother or wive how can he call God zvimwe zvinoitiswa vanhu zvinoda wisdom chaiyo to see

  • From makandiwa to this one,they are just a bunch of con artists.

  • Mhepo idzo.
    Varoyi vanovhima husiku.
    Ngaamboita kune zvituta nemadununu!
    Follow him at your own peril

  • Craziness

  • Uyu anopenga chaizvo. ..Imbwazvere.most Christians we have no Respect and fear anymore in God.We don’t know who God is anymore. ….I too actually blame people who are following him.this is what we call blasphemy. .SANYANGORE Mwari havadhakwe, Siyana nezvawatanga izvi..

  • I don’t blame him. I blame all men and women behind him. The naivety to believe all crap is the worst part of it.

  • He’s very smart that one. Now they know him world-wide

  • Nxaa

  • Maporofita aya arikudheerera Zimbabwe chete. Why wawanda only in Zim? Waimbovepi all along vazongoAppear now

  • Come on do you think God has a phone only this god can have a phone

  • Muporofita uyu ibenzi chairo

  • Seeking fame and fortune. Its not new on this earth. Even preachers used the Bible to grab land in Africa for imperialists

  • Fuck u pastor

  • Ndosaka Zambia yaakuramba maprophets aya.

  • If he is mad, what about Mugabe who caused him to be mad? Mugabe is cause.

    • Ko Mugabe apinda papi pana Sanyangore kkkkk *out of context* dont get m wrong i am not his fan zvangu but i think apa madhomoka gen’a

  • Network provider must help us by giving us Gods phone number by tracking this fake prophet calls kkkkkkk

  • this is blaspheming its a shame on zim as a nation. feel soory on the followers kutoenda kuchikoro kuti muteerere ngano dzana tsuro magede

  • This rogue called Sanyangore, if I were the president, I would arrest him & charge him harshly for belittling our mighty God.

  • A prophet of doom

  • Our Gvt is so naive to let fake prophets ingage in such blasphemous acts, surely our land will be cursed.

  • Look at his face it can tell you he is a mad man

  • Whoever could believe that his is really possible is a special kind of stupid 😂😂😂😂

  • Global Embarrassment

  • Welcome to Zimbabwe the land of crooks left, right and center. Now second to Nigeria. Signs of a dying nation with severe moral decadence. Cry The Beloved Country. Gone!

  • from all this… apperently God only speaks English and is uses an Econet line which is why you wake up with no data coz your prayers on WA and FB would have used up that data to go to heaven🤔🤔

  • Bvunzai kana Tich Mataz kuti naiyewo aane phone number yamwari here. Nekuti mazuva apera takaona akabata cellphone akabatwa pamusoro nembavha iyi Sanyangore.

  • haivavo tsvina idzo kushaya zvekuita here mbavha nekujairira vanhu nemivo muchinyanya kuda zvinhu akwana chaiye haatevere madhoti akadai mbwa kutenani man of dog not God

  • Jesus’ warning to us -Matthew 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. 24:25 Behold, I have told you before.

  • Wont be surprised that he’s got a growing number of gullible followers, desperate times in Zim people will believe anything for a dime

  • I blame his followers

  • Eventually the devil and the false prophet will fall

  • HAAAAAA PENO NEVANOMUTEVERA VACHO VANATWOO .BAN SUCH BULSHIT

  • Before we judge him.Do we really know which god speaks with him thru the phone.Maybe its baal….😂😂😂

  • things are not well in here in Zim now these fake prophets are taking advantage of the situation,vanhu varikutambura vavakungogashira zvese zvese.God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob please intervene Zimbabwe imuke vanhu vaone chokwadi chenyu.

  • Whoever believes this needs to have his head examined

  • Mushonga,igavakava,inhundurwa here irikupa kuti adaro??

  • Celebrity

  • Madungwe

  • Exactly what this guy wanted

  • Why pple are making Zim a world of evil

  • ummmmm ameno ikoko ini handina zvandanzwa

  • Kunyepa kwavo vanyanya vanhu ava previously umwe aiti akagocha nyama namwari

  • Celebrity overnight

  • He is not the only mad , its a supprise that all his fellow dignitaries are kindergatten dropouts. Madofo anopenga.

  • When the Israelites demanded to Moses that they wanted to see his God, God appeared to them in a very small sign and they surrendered to the sight. Now one Pauro San*** claims he is speaking to Him, shuwa?????

  • Wotonzwa mumwe achiti “leave my anointed…..” 😂😂😂😂……chokwadi fools dzawanda munyika yangu iyi.

  • Kana makamutarisa imi vanhu munoti e face ya pastor here iyi ,,,zvaakatora zvava kumupengesa ,,,achapedza dzinza bt wy state isinga musungi munhu anosvibisa nyika

  • Which God?

  • The fact that his ‘phone call’ act was blasphemously outrageous is completely lost on him. He seems happy and content that at last he has got worldwide attention and fame even if it is for the wrong thing. Fame was all he was after and he has got it. Never mind if the right thinking person like you dont believe him. The majority are gullible and will follow any famous ‘prophet’ in swarms for they are told fame is a sign of being a tru prophet. Cry the beloved continent.

  • One of the commandments inoti usava nevamwe va Mwari kunze kwangu.Literally meaning kuti ivo Mwari pachavo vaitoziva kuti kunze uku kune zvimwe zvi mwari.Sanyangore anofonerana na mwari wakewo asiri watinotevera nekuziva isu vazhinji.So don’t judge him.Wedu tinotaura naye thru prayers in jesus”name.

  • Zimbabwe as he is not the first one zvakatanga nevabati vevhangeri

    Ini ndichamuchaira phone
    Ndichamuchaira phone
    Ndichamuchaira phone
    * singing

    Akuchairwa makuramba futi.

  • Mina Makoti

    Auditory hallucinations!

  • Realist

    You cant call God when you sitting with him. How would he feel if his wife called him on the phone when they are sitting together on the table, ” Hie how are you darling I am hungry , I love you” ridiculous