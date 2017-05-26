Voices from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison – Nelson Chamisa

By Advocate Nelson Chamisa

I bring you convivial greetings from Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

I have just been to Chikurubi to visit our comrades Yvonne Musarurwa, Last Maengahama and Madzokere. The Cdes are in good spirits after my visit. We had time to pray. The comrades hope to be free soon and they shall be free.

I really had some good and nice time with the comrades. As you may know our cdes are being politically persecuted as they did not commit the alleged crime. I know Last in particular, to be a born again and humble child of God. Tunga and Yvonne are equally excellent personalities whose deportment and disposition I always trust.

I first went to the male section of the prison which is such a distance from the entrance area and is right at the other end of the prison.

I met the male comrades. Cdes Last Maengahama and Tunga Madzorere had opportunity to share their concerns, anxieties, hopes and aspirations with me. They really have some big dreams including pursuing studies during their time in prison .Generally, the comrades are doing well under the circumstances but complained about the shortage of food in prison.

I then proceeded to the female section, to have time with cde Yvonne Musarurwa.

Yvonne’s request really touched me. Instead of throwing a pity party, she buoyantly requested that we ensure that the right of all prison inmates to vote is safeguarded and advanced as per the constitution. Yvonne is a real fighter. She also shared with me a scripture from 2 Chronicles 7:14. She was really excited to be visited. I was also humbled to see her in such optimistic disposition.

I would have loved to see and meet with Gumbura and Kereke just for a prayer but I couldn’t.

Solidarity is one of the key values of a social democratic and revolutionary party such as ours. We must distribute and share empathy upon love. I urge all leaders and comrades to always remember the price some of comrades have had to pay for this struggle for a New Zimbabwe. Some have paid by life and some by loss of vital body organs.

Many have been left in death, some in prison, some lost property, some victimized out of jobs and others lost loved ones including breadwinners on account of political violence and victimization.

Some cdes have died for their beliefs and conviction to have a better Zimbabwe. We dare not let them down by pursuing narrow personal and fictional interests that may be inimical to the dreams and hopes of our fallen and departed comrades.

Think about our Cdes …

Think Excellence , Think Brilliance, Think Difference.