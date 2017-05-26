Full List: Mapeza names his Warriors squad

By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has left room for a group of England-based Zimbabwean players after naming a vastly-changed squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

The squad doesn’t feature former captain Willard Katsande. Mapeza omitted 14 players who were part of the Warriors squad at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon and has gone overdrive to convince the likes of Tendayi Darikwa, Macauley Bonne, Adam Chicksen, Brendan Galloway and Ipswich Town teenage sensation Kundai Benyu to play for Zimbabwe.

Warriors talisman Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tendai Ndoro, Danny Phiri, Marvelous Nakamba, Evans Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Teenage Hadebe and Onismor Bhasera were the nine survivors of the purge.

The Warriors are expected to embark on a two-week training camp starting Monday in preparation for the match against the Lone Star. Mapeza has blended the foreign-based players with the majority of the locally-based who featured in an international friendly against Zambia in March.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, team manager Wellington Mpandare said the coaches had selected the squad based on current form and fitness. “Obviously, the coaches were looking at the players that are playing and that are doing well. It’s very difficult to come up with the best team.

“Remember the coach has his formation; his kind of play that he believes in. Obviously, the players that he looked at are the players that can suit in his formation,” said Mpandare.

The team manager said he has also been in touch with the England based players and was closer to reaching an agreement with long-term target Darikwa.

“The person who is representing me in England will have a meeting tomorrow (today) with Tendayi Darikwa and his father. I sent the invitation to the club and there is no problem there.

“Probably the only problem is the information that he gets from fellow Zimbabweans based in England. Remember most of these people who went to England got their papers through dubious means. “I think we are making progress because we have engaged the father, we have engaged the agent and the club Burnley has allowed us to use him. Same as Galloway but Galloway unfortunately hasn’t been forthcoming.

“Bonne is definitely not coming because he had booked a holiday and is coming back on the 20th. He was willing to come. I also don’t know what he was told about Zimbabwe because he told me he is willing to go to South Africa and play the COSAFA tournament and fly back to England.

“Benyu is willing. I had a meeting with the father. The father is around at the moment. He agreed. We are also making progress with Chicksen,” said Mpandare.

Mpandare also confirmed Billiat will be available for the match despite the injury fears that surrounded his availability. Musona is expected to join the camp later as his Belgian side KV Oostende are scheduled to feature in a Pro-League final match next Wednesday.

New faces included Black Rhinos’ born-again defender Sydney Linyama, his teammate Jameson Mukombwe, Simon Shoko of FC Platinum, Thabani Kamusoko and surprise pick Ovidy Karuru who has resuscitated his career with AmaZulu in the South African National First Division this year.

Mapeza also accommodated Partson Jaure, Ronald Chitiyo, Liberty Chakoroma, Qadr Amini, Dennis Dauda, young forward Prince Dube, and goalkeepers Edmore Sibanda, Ariel Sibanda and Petros Mhari. For the first time in many years there is no Dynamos player in the squad.

There were also no places for the quartet of ex-skipper Willard Katsande, Cuthbert Malajila, Matthew Rusike and Nyasha Mushekwi who have been blacklisted by the association for their leading roles in the industrial action that almost crippled the Warriors camp ahead of the AFCON finals in Gabon earlier this year.

Sweden-based Tinotenda Kadewere, Hardlife Zvirekwi and Costa Nhamoinesu have been sidelined because of injuries while the likes of Elisha Muroiwa, Tatenda Mukuruva, Oscar Machapa, Bruce Kangwa and Lawrence Mhlanga were overlooked.

“You look at Katsande, at one time he resigned. The official position that we had is that Katsande resigned from international duty.’’

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Partson Jaure, Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Eric Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos).

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows) Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns) Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United).

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders).