Soldier steals 4 chickens

By Bernard Chiketo

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer has been fined $50 for stealing four chickens.

Rushmore Nyamutata, 25, was convicted on his own plea of guilty by magistrate Innocent Bepura.

He was charged for stock theft as defined in section 114 (2) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Fletcher Karombe informed the court how on May 23, at around 0339am, Nyamutata raided Tsitsi Fenyere’s fowl run.

He seized four chickens and hid them outside Fenyere’s house’s security wall before returning to steal more.

Fenyere was, however, awoken by the noise from the chickens. Upon noticing that there was a thief in her fowl run, she screamed for help.

Nyamutata tried to flee by scaling the security wall, only to land into the neighbour’s backyard from where he was apprehended by Trust Nyarota and Chamunirwa Maringe.

All four chickens were recovered and were valued at $20.

Nyamutata stunned the court during mitigation when he pleaded for clemency saying he could not recall why he even needed to steal the chickens. He claimed he was dogged by evil spirits. Daily News