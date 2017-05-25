ShowbizFeaturedNews

Diamond’s wife Zari announces death of her ex-husband Ivan Semwanga

2,605 12

Flamboyant Ugandan businessman and socialite Ivan Semwanga who was recently rushed to a South African hospital in critical condition has died.

Semwanga, the ex-husband to socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is said to have died this morning at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria South Africa.

Ms Zari, who is now married to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz, announced the death of the father of her three kids on social media this morning.

Zari announced the death of her ex-husband on social media:

“God loves those that are special and that’s exactly who you were and I guess that’s why he wanted you to himself. You have touched and helped thousands, you did wonders and I remember you telling me “life is too short Zee let me live it to the fullest”, this very dark hour it makes sense why you always said those words to me. To your sons, you were a hero-some kind of superman. Anyone who has ever been in your presence knows what a charming person you were. You will be missed and remembered in so many ways. You were IVAN THE GREAT!” Ms Zari wrote.

Zari Hassan (left) and her ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga with their three sons (right).
It had been 11 days from the time the 40-year-old, who’s popularly known as the president of Rich Gang was admitted at the hospital and put on life support machines before his condition deteriorated yesterday morning. Daily Monitor

  • no matter how rich you are; you cant escape death.. Rest in Peace big man

  • Li

    Nothing wrong with paying condolences, but it appears for someone now married to another person, her words of comfort were over the top. Some moderation was necessary to show respect for her current husband and family.

    • ndoro

      That is very true. It looks like she misses something in her current marriage which i think was something not for public consumption.

  • Hey bt vanhu vekuUganda vakasviba vakomana yooo zvigoritoto chaizvo bt anywhere rest in peace

  • Is his grave gonna be six fit like ordinary graves cz he was rich

  • Rip

  • Flamboyant dust to dust RIP

  • RIP

  • You can be as flamboyant but to dust you shall go !

  • Admin kuda nyaya here hanzi Diamond’s wife announce death of exHusband .

    • Taura hako. The headline is too much 😅😅😅😂😂

  • Ko imi chinokugarisai muri varombo kuti musazofa here? zivai zvekutaura.. RIP