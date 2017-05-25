Diamond’s wife Zari announces death of her ex-husband Ivan Semwanga

Flamboyant Ugandan businessman and socialite Ivan Semwanga who was recently rushed to a South African hospital in critical condition has died.

Semwanga, the ex-husband to socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan is said to have died this morning at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria South Africa.

Ms Zari, who is now married to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz, announced the death of the father of her three kids on social media this morning.

Zari announced the death of her ex-husband on social media: