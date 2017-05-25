Chitiyo double. . .Caps United overcome

By Eddie Chikamhi

Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo struck a superb double, including a very late winner, to power Caps United to victory over Algerian giants USM Alger, with the victory propelling the Green Machine into second place on the 2017 Caf Champions League Group B table.

The diminutive forward made it three goals, in as many Caf Champions League matches at the National Sports Stadium for his new club, on a day when the Harare giants showed once again that they can stand toe-to-toe with the best football teams on the continent.

Midfielder Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike was the man-of-the-match with a dazzling show which saw him also provide the two assists for Chitiyo’s goals.

Makepekepe provided everything needed at this stage — the beauty of their passing game in the first half, the ability to repel the technically gifted Algerians and the character to find the winner after the visitors had equalised.

And, had forward Abbas Amidu arrived at the giant stadium with his composure intact, the Green Machine could have doubled their goal tally with the tall striker twice rushing his efforts when through on goal.

Chitiyo opened the scoring with quarter of an hour played and the Algerians, who were always looking dangerous with their aerial superiority, qualised through Ayoub Abdellaoui’s header with 67 minutes on the clock.

But with nine minutes of regulation time remaining, Chitiyo ensured maximum points with a sublime goal which was as brilliantly executed as the first strike.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said he was not surprised by his side’s fine performance yesterday.

“We were looking forward to getting a very good result and I am happy we managed to get the result that we wanted,” he said.

“At the moment we are taking each game at a time. We know we have very difficult games to play because we are still to play Al Ahli Tripoli; we are still to host Zamalek and to travel to play Tripoli and to Algeria. So it’s still a long way to go but I’m very happy with the result.”

Makepekepe charmed even the neutrals at the giant facility, including scores of fans who came into the stadium as part of a deal brokered between the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association and Impala Holdings chief executive Thompson Dondo, with a hearty display which matched their coach’s declaration before this big game.

“You can’t fault them for lack of desire or determination. It’s not so easy to win games at this level of the competition unless your team can provide exactly that. Today the result was obviously a perfect result of determination and desire,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe survived an early scare when winger Abderrahmane won possession on the right flank and rolled the ball in front of goal only for Kaddour Beldjilali to direct his effort wide at the back post.

But after Amidu had failed in his bid to chip the goalkeeper from the counter-attack soon afterwards, it was not so with Chitiyo when he was presented with the opportunity to prove the football genius in him.

Makepekepe had pinned the visitors in their goal when the ball fell onto his feet with a cluster of players between him and the goal. Chitiyo, full of composure and simplicity, fired Makepekepe ahead when he neatly placed the ball into the bottom corner of the nets with a shot struck with finesse.

Makepekepe nearly celebrated their second of the afternoon when Amidu poked the ball home at the near post from a cross by Ronald Pfumbidzai but far side assistant Gustave Baguma of Burundi had his flag up for offside.

Alger nearly went to the interval level when Denis Dauda failed to track his man but the Oussama Darfalou’s cracking shot was denied by the woodwork.

The 2015 Champions League runners-up came back from the breather a better side and had Makepekepe on the backfoot forcing Edmore Sibanda to make a good save from Abderaoup Benguit’s close range effort and stopping a header from Darfalou inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half. But after soaking the pressure, Sibanda almost gave the Algerians a huge scare with one of his booming trademark freekicks, struck from a distance with power and precision.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche had to summon his best reflexes to scramble the ball out for a corner.

USM Alger appeared to have found the way to hit back when defender Abdellaoui jumped the highest in the box to plant a firm header behind Sibanda.

But just as some of the pessimists were beginning to lose hope, Chitiyo capped a fine afternoon when he collected the ball at the edge of the box, picked his spot and fired home the winner.

USM Alger coach Paul Put conceded defeat although he felt his charges played well and deserved a point.

“We were not really in the game. We had some chances but we couldn’t utilise them. The difference came from the efficiency of the teams. Teams

CAPS Utd: E Sibanda, H Zvirekwi (K Nyamupfukudza, 74th min), J Jangano, R Pfumbidzai, D Dauda, D Chafa, M Muchenje, R Chitiyo, T Rusike, A Amidu, P Bamusi.

USM Alger: M Zemmamouche, Meftah, T Zegdane (M Benmoussa, 59th min), A Abdellaoui, F Chafal, H Koudri, A Benguit, K Beldjilaji, A Meziane (G Guessan, 84th min), A Andriamahitsinoro, O Darfalou (M. Benkablia, 57th min).

Table P W D L F A Pts Zamalek 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 CAPS United 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 USM Alger 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Al Ahli Tripoli 2 0 0 1 0 3 1 The Chronicle