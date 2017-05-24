Young Igwe to unveil new album tomorrow

By Vasco Chaya

Rising sungura musician Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo will launch his third album titled Mopao Mokonzi at Jazz 24/7 in Harare tomorrow.

Mopao Mokonzi means boss in Lingala. Interestingly, his late father, Tongai Moyo, once called himself Mopao Mokonzi at the peak of his career.

Young Igwe told the Daily News the preparations for the launch of his highly-anticipated latest album were going accordingly.

“Everything is now in place and my usual guest of honour Walter Mzembi — the Tourism minister — has confirmed that he will come to officiate at the event,” he said.

The Kwekwe-born artiste added that he had engaged Diamond Studios and Gramma Records to distribute the album.

“So far, there are over 8 000 CDs in place and plans are in place to increase the figure in time for the album launch,” Young Igwe said.

In a recent interview with the Daily News, Young Igwe predicted that the imminent album would be his best to date.

“I am convinced that the album will pleasantly surprise music fans. I really raised the bar this time around. It can even surpass, in terms of quality, the great albums produced by my late celebrated father,” Young Igwe said.

He added that his decision to name the album Mopao Mokonzi stemmed from his belief and confidence in its quality.

“My producer Jabulani Ndlovu is also very happy with the album. He told me that he last produced an album of such high quality when my father was still alive,” said Moyo.

The forthcoming album has six tracks — Mweya Mutsvene, Baba Namai, Kurera Haizi Nyore (featuring Andy Muridzo,) Mudiwa Wangu, Musara Pavana and Muridzi Weupenyu.

On the new album, Young Igwe collaborated with CAPS United Football Club and Warriors goalkeeper Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda and gospel artiste Trymore Bande.

Young Igwe burst onto the music scene in 2013 when he released his debut album titled Mushonga Mukuru.

He followed it up with Mabasa aMwari two years later. Daily News