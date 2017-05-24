Veteran dancer dies

By Vasco Chaya

Mambokadzi Dance group founder member, Georgiana Black, passed away in Harare over the weekend aged 34 after a long illness.

Her husband Lloyd “Bla Mafi” Gwara — a former backing vocalist for Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima — confirmed the death of Georgiana who was a member of Ghetto Queens at the time of her death.

“She was the strength, hope and pillar of the family. She leaves behind four children. It is a huge loss to us. After leaving Mambokadzi, she joined Girls of Peace before forming her own group called Ghetto Queens,” said Bla Mafi, who added that mourners are gathered at House number 1240 Nyahuni Street in Old Mabvuku, Harare.

Harpers Mapimhidze, the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president, has described the late Georgiana as a legend.

“She was one of the key players of the local dance industry and worked tirelessly to develop it. As an industry, we have lost a dedicated cadre.

“As tribute to her, several dance groups will perform at her funeral to pay their last respects. These include Apama Styles, Mageshi, Syndicate Girls, Girls of Peace, Universal Queens, Unique, Explosion, Malaika, Dangerous Scorpion, Cassamoto, Cassablanca, Blood Sisters, Haranga Queens, Four Angels, La Dolce, New Styles, Spice Angels, Jamaican Queens, Bella, Naked Weapon, Cream Lolipop, Extra Hot, Burning Queens, Peter Kagomere and Charlizie Queens among others,” said Mapimhidze. Daily News