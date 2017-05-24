Silva wants DeMbare job

By Mugove Chigada

Former Dynamos coach Paulo Jorge Silva is keen to get his job back after learning that the giants are still struggling a year after his departure.

Under Lloyd Mutasa, DeMbare have achieved exactly the same record as that of the first seven games of 2016 – two wins, two draws and three defeats.

Silva presided over the first five games, with the club getting five points for his effort.

It was an era DeMbare struggled on and off the pitch before the axe fell on the Portuguese coach, leaving Mutasa in charge.

“He has been calling and enquiring if he can get his job. We appreciate his interest but there is no chance we will take him back at all. This is not a good time for us but he is out of the question.

“We can’t go back to those challenges of fighting in the dressing room and bad results on the field of play. In any case, the case of whether to continue with Mutasa or not has not yet been tabled,” an insider told H-Metro yesterday.

Silva is not the only coach waiting in the wings as Dynamos continue to sing the blues.

The fans’ chants to warn Mutasa after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Shabanie is the earliest indication that heads could roll at DeMbare.

Former coach Kalisto Pasuwa has also been linked with a return to the team but chances are DeMbare may not be able to succeed in luring him back. Pasuwa has also been a target of Harare City, their next opponents.

Yesterday Pasuwa’s agent Gibson Mahachi said his client was of the belief that he is not ready to make a comeback.

Pasuwa has been unattached since Zifa terminated his contract after the 2017 AFCON finals.

“I think the position remains the same. There are two or more enquiries from clubs I cannot mention but the coach is not ready. He still needs more rest before he can make a comeback,” Mahachi said.

Another coach who has also been linked with the Dynamos job is former CAPS United coach Mark Harrison.

The growing number of coaches being linked with the DeMbare job come at a time when Mutasa’s project seem to be taking time to bring results at a club where results must be immediate.

For the record, Mutasa has now managed 49 points in his 32 games in charge at Dynamos.

Although in the past seasons clubs only played 30 games when the league had 16 teams, the 49 points from 32 games would not have given DeMbare the title in the past decade and beyond, making Mutasa’s situation critical.

H-Metro however understands that if the DeMbare management is to make any changes in the next few weeks, they may not do away with Mutasa who they believe can be a big asset as a development coach.

2016 FIRST SEVEN GAMES

Chicken Inn 3-0 Dynamos

Dynamos 0-0 Triangle Mutare City 1-2 Dynamos Dynamos 0-1 CAPS United Hwange 0-0 Dynamos Dynamos 0-1 FC Platinum Tsholotsho 0-1 Dynamos

P W D L F A Pts

Dynamos 7 2 2 3 3 6 8

2017

2017 FIRST SEVEN GAMES Dynamos 0-1 FC Platinum Triangle 2-2 Dynamos Dynamos 0-1 Black Rhinos Hwange 0-1 Dynamos Dynamos 0-1 How Mine Yadah Stars 0-1 Dynamos Dynamos 1-1 Shabanie

P W D L F A Pts

Dynamos 7 2 2 3 5 6 8

MUTASA’S 32 GAMES IN CHARGE

P W D L F A Pts

Dynamos 32 13 10 9 32 25 49

MUTASA’S 2016 SEASON MATCHES

Dynamos 25 11 8 6 27 19 41 H-Metro